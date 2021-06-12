PUBG New State (Mobile) gameplay reveals superior graphics, green flare gun, shield, and more

Battle royale enthusiasts from the USA are super-excited to play PUBG New State. The alpha test for the upcoming game has already been rolled out in the country. Players can take a look at the new features below.

PUBG New State: Superior graphics

PUBG New State is powered by Gaming Illusion technology, so it is bound to have great graphics. As per the Google Play Store description, the game has:

“Ultra-Realistic Graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming.”

PUBG New State: Other features

The alpha test revealed quite a few great features that the developer has introduced:

1) Green flare gun

Green flare guns help to revive fallen teammates (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State's green flare gun allows players to revive fallen teammates. However, they can only use it once during a BR match and note that the revived teammate starts without any gear.

2) Electric car

Electric cars in PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

The electric car in PUBG New State is faster and stronger than the regular cars from PUBG Mobile. However, the battery of the vehicle reduces quickly if used outside the safe zone.

3) Trams

Trams are an effective mode of communication (Image via PUBG New State)

A brand-new mode of transportation has been introduced in PUBG New State. Trams follow a set route and do not stop moving, and can be viewed on the map. They also cannot be destroyed.

4) Vehicle improvement

Players can take cover behind car doors (Image via PUBG New State)

Players can use the door of their vehicle to take cover while climbing into it. They can also click on the Trunk icon to take hold of the items stored inside.

5) Search Drones

Search Drones can be used to track enemies (Image via PUBG New State)

Gamers can use drones to learn about the location of their enemies. They must note that they are exposed to enemy fire while controlling the Search Drone.

6) Deployable Shields

Deployable Shields are great covers (Image via PUBG New State)

Whenever players need additional cover, they can use the Deployable Shields. Currently, players can use two types of shields – the standard one and the wide variant one, which gives additional cover.

Edited by Ravi Iyer