Jacksepticeye gets emotional on stream while speaking about his health issues

During a recent stream, popular YouTuber Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin became emotional while addressing the complications with his health and the subsequent toll it has taken upon his mental well-being as a result.

The 30-year old YouTuber was interacting with fans during a Just Chatting session on Twitch when he opened up about his struggle with health issues over the past few years.

From revealing how his lungs haven't been the same ever since he got sick at the start of this year to making multiple visits to the doctor, Jacksepticeye poured his heart out in a rather emotional segment.

Jacksepticeye opens up on his struggle with health issues

In the clip above, Jacksepticeye opened up about how 2020 has been a rather tough year for him health-wise and how his sickness at the start of the year led to several more complications:

"Asthma is like a f*****g hundred percent once again. I have not had Asthma since I was 18. Oh, but it's back in full swing! I've had lung issues this year, I've had digestive issues this year, I've had a lot of physical issues this year that have completely just drained all of my energy."

He then went on to reveal how his struggles have been so much more than just "growing old," as suggested by one viewer, there are some days when he woke up and realized that he just doesn't have any energy to do anything.

The exhaustion and concern eventually overpowered him, as at one juncture, he became emotional and spoke about his complications while fighting back the tears:

"I can like push through it, and whatever it is, I'll figure it out in the end. But...it's been hard...I f*****g miss when I had energy as well. I miss when I felt better personally, and then when your physical health kind of takes a toll, then your mental health is soon after so..."

He then composed himself and went on to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that things would ultimately get better.

“I hope that your mental health is doing as good as your physical health.”



Jacksepticeye is an Irish YouTuber/Twitch streamer who is one of the oldest and most popular YouTubers worldwide, with a whopping 26 million subscribers.

Apart from hosting gaming streams, Jacksepticeye has also made his mark as a philanthropist, having held numerous fundraisers with various organizations, which have resulted in raising millions for charity.

The most recent of which was his extremely successful annual fundraiser, the Thankmas event, which helped him raise a staggering $4.7 million for charity:

Thankmas is officially over. You all helped raise an insane $4.7 million!!

With his recent revelations, fans will certainly hope that Jacksepticeye overcomes all kinds of health complications, be it physical or mental, and continue to entertain them with his wholesomeness.