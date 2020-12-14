PewDiePie donates $145,000 to charity, and Jacksepticeye and Corpse Husband respond in true "Sykkuno fashion"

The world's biggest YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, recently made an extremely generous donation of $145,000 to good friend Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin's Thankmas charity stream.

The 31-year old Swede is often known for his associations with multiple charities and has donated whopping sums of money to several organizations in the past.

On the other hand, Jacksepticeye is known to organize an annual fundraiser called Thankmas, where he collaborates with various charities and hosts eminent creators from across multiple spheres of entertainment.

Thankmas update! RT to spread the info ❤️ everyone can join this event. pic.twitter.com/UCcmje0Pqk — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) December 1, 2020

Joining him for his event were the likes of prominent creators such as Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, PewDiePie, and more.

His most recent Thankmas event ended up being a stupendous success, as revealed in an appreciative tweet by Jacksepticeye:

Today we did something INCREDIBLE. $1.4 million raised on our stream AND $4 million raised globally through everyone's thankmas efforts.

I am seriously blown away and don't have words to express how thankful I am! I love you all and thank you for an amazing day ❤️ — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) December 13, 2020

One of the most significant contributions came from a good friend and fellow YouTuber PewDiePie, who donated a whopping sum of $145,000.

On receiving the donation, Jacksepticeye had a wholesome reaction, as he went on to imitate Sykkuno, with Corpse Husband joining in as well.

PewDiePie makes a wholesome contribution to charity ft. Sykkuno

PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye are two of the biggest and most popular YouTubers in the world, who have amassed millions of followers across the globe.

Apart from their wholesome content, one of their major draws is their involvement with numerous charities, as they often host virtual fundraisers alongside an eclectic range of online personalities.

Joining Jacksepticeye in his latest Thankmas event were the likes of Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Corpse Husband, with whom he has been lighting up the YouTube charts recently, courtesy of their Among Us streams.

At one particular juncture during their recent mega collaborative stream, Jacksepticeye announced that he had just received a donation from PewDiePie himself:

"We just received a generous donation from uh Mr Sweden himself! Felix, thank you for a hundred and forty-five thousand dollars!"

On hearing the staggering amount, the rest of the lobby was left collectively stunned, as they reacted in true Sykkuno fashion, by covering their mouths and quoting his trademark lines:

"Oh Jeezus! Oh Jeezus! This is so much money; this is crazy!"

In response, Sykkuno was left certainly impressed as he asked:

"Jack, you been practicing or something? You're a little too good at that! You sound just like me!"

Jacksepticeye replied in his own trademark and wholesome manner:

"I just like you a lot Sykkuno...I dyed my hair green for you!"

While their recent interaction proved to be a wholesome yet again, fans were left impressed by PewDiePie as they reacted to his generosity:

When PewDiePie just drops $145K donation I’m just like holy shit my jaw is on the floor! 😳👏🏼👏🏼🥲 — Anne ✨ (@annejm20) December 13, 2020

i JUST entered the thankmas livestream and pewdiepie donated 145k pounds i'm- — alexandra (@lietomesivan) December 13, 2020

HOLY SHIT I just saw it on his stream, dang and youtube also donated 100k 😂 wow — Meddy (@meddyshakur) December 13, 2020

What a legend PewDiePie is, just casually donating $145,000 to charity. #thankmas — Liam (@Liam5586) December 13, 2020

pewdiepie just donate $145,000 to jack holy — i have soul (@wheend_in) December 13, 2020

pewdiepie donated 145,000 aaaaaah damn im soft — Alex 🌻 (@heytherelover) December 14, 2020

we love pewdiepie in this house #thankmas — rie (理) (@rhithymna) December 14, 2020

In conclusion, Jacksepticeye marked another year with yet another successful Thankmas event, which received a major boost, courtesy of an extremely generous $145K donation by PewDiePie.