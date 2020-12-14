PewDiePie donates $145,000 to charity, and Jacksepticeye and Corpse Husband respond in true "Sykkuno fashion"

The world's biggest YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, recently made an extremely generous donation of $145,000 to good friend Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin's Thankmas charity stream.
The 31-year old Swede is often known for his associations with multiple charities and has donated whopping sums of money to several organizations in the past.
On the other hand, Jacksepticeye is known to organize an annual fundraiser called Thankmas, where he collaborates with various charities and hosts eminent creators from across multiple spheres of entertainment.
Joining him for his event were the likes of prominent creators such as Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, PewDiePie, and more.
His most recent Thankmas event ended up being a stupendous success, as revealed in an appreciative tweet by Jacksepticeye:
One of the most significant contributions came from a good friend and fellow YouTuber PewDiePie, who donated a whopping sum of $145,000.
On receiving the donation, Jacksepticeye had a wholesome reaction, as he went on to imitate Sykkuno, with Corpse Husband joining in as well.
PewDiePie makes a wholesome contribution to charity ft. Sykkuno
PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye are two of the biggest and most popular YouTubers in the world, who have amassed millions of followers across the globe.
Apart from their wholesome content, one of their major draws is their involvement with numerous charities, as they often host virtual fundraisers alongside an eclectic range of online personalities.
Joining Jacksepticeye in his latest Thankmas event were the likes of Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Corpse Husband, with whom he has been lighting up the YouTube charts recently, courtesy of their Among Us streams.
At one particular juncture during their recent mega collaborative stream, Jacksepticeye announced that he had just received a donation from PewDiePie himself:
"We just received a generous donation from uh Mr Sweden himself! Felix, thank you for a hundred and forty-five thousand dollars!"
On hearing the staggering amount, the rest of the lobby was left collectively stunned, as they reacted in true Sykkuno fashion, by covering their mouths and quoting his trademark lines:
"Oh Jeezus! Oh Jeezus! This is so much money; this is crazy!"
In response, Sykkuno was left certainly impressed as he asked:
"Jack, you been practicing or something? You're a little too good at that! You sound just like me!"
Jacksepticeye replied in his own trademark and wholesome manner:
"I just like you a lot Sykkuno...I dyed my hair green for you!"
While their recent interaction proved to be a wholesome yet again, fans were left impressed by PewDiePie as they reacted to his generosity:
In conclusion, Jacksepticeye marked another year with yet another successful Thankmas event, which received a major boost, courtesy of an extremely generous $145K donation by PewDiePie.
Published 14 Dec 2020, 15:22 IST