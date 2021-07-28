Top 5 funniest PewDiePie Minecraft moments

Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie in the online world, is a Swedish YouTuber famous for his Minecraft Let's Play series, which he started back in June 2019. In addition to Minecraft, PewDiePie is quite famous for his vlogs and Let's Play series of horror games as well.

PewDiePie's Minecraft series was the reason why so many other streamers and YouTubers started making Minecraft content. As a result, the game became even more popular. Below is a list of PewDiePie's funniest Minecraft moments.

Hilarious PewDiePie Minecraft moments

#5 - PewDiePie explores the game

In the first-ever episode of PewDiePie's Let's Play Minecraft series, he was exploring the Minecraft world. As it had been a long time since he last played Minecraft, his reactions to animals, such as horses, cats and squid (which he instead called "octopus"), were one of the funniest moments of the episode.

#4 - PewDiePie meets Enderman

Enderman is one of the most dangerous mobs in the game and at the start of this video, PewDiePie meets an enderman for the first time. He tries to offer the enderman melons and then rages in a funny way when the enderman does not drop the grass block.

#3 - Felix tames a horse

As taming horses is different from taming other animals like wolves, new players often think that feeding them wheat should do the trick. After being unable to ride a horse, PewDiePie reads an article about it amusingly, but it does end up helping him, and he was able to tame and ride the horse.

#2 - Felix makes a slimy friend

While exploring a cave, Felix comes across a slime. Felix does kill it, but he keeps a small slime alive and names him "Rolf". As slime follows the player within a 16-block radius, Rolf kept following Felix and then proceeded to board his boat.

#1 - Felix shows his villager breeder around

After trading melons with his farmer villagers, Felix converts the emeralds he got into blocks and places them in front of his villager breeder so they can see where all their hard work is going. Then he shows his villager breeder what he calls the "Frick chamber" and explains how it works humorously.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

