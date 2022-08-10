What did Janee Pedescleaux do? Mother does Instagram live covered in blood after allegedly stabbing children

Janee Pedescleaux, a mother from New Orleans, is charged with murdering her four-year-old daughter and attempting to murder her two-year-old son after she did an Instagram live showing blood trickling down her chest on Sunday, August 7.

The New Orleans Police Department reported that 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux was detained at the scene on allegations of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a youngster.

My Turn🎤🎧💻 @djpettigatez A New Orleans woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death and attempting to do the same to her 2-year-old son, according to police and law-enforcement sources.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 11 am local time at a house on Law Street in the Florida area.

The girl, aged 4, and the boy, aged 2, were stabbed by Pedescleaux, who killed the older child, named Paris, and seriously injured the younger one. She then went live on Instagram.

In the live stream that has since been deleted, Pedescleaux can be seen looking into the camera wearing a blood-stained tank top. She has an emotional meltdown and blames the childen's father, Jermaine, for her actions:

“I’m done. My children are dead. I’m done. I’m done with life. It’s all Jermaine’s fault.”

What did the children's father do after seeing the Instagram live?

Janee Pedescleaux has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of her daughter. (Image via New Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to Daily Mail, as the live stream started, Jermaine Roberts, the father of the kids, became aware of the situation and rushed to the house. Footage taken from a camera in a neighboring home captured him pulling up in his white truck, getting out, and sprinting towards the house.

He then stormed out of the house carrying the girl in his arms while the boy followed behind them.

The father crammed the kids into his pickup and hurried them to the hospital, where his 4-year-old daughter succumbed to her wounds. His 2-year-old son was also in serious condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Janee Pedescleaux was having a custody battle with the father of her children

NOLA History Guy @NOLAHistoryGuy

that's certainly going to make her attorney happy. @ErikaFerrandoTV _Moments after the stabbing, a woman believed to be Janee Pedescleaux shared a short video on Instagram with blood dripping down her chest._

According to court documents, Janee Pedescleaux and Jermaine Roberts were involved in a custody dispute.

In April, Roberts filed a lawsuit against Pedescleaux, asking for shared custody so he could spend the weekend with the kids. According to court documents, he said that Pedescleaux was refusing to let him see the children and that neither she nor the environment she was providing for them was stable.

Erika Ferrando WWLTV @ErikaFerrandoTV Court records show the children's father, Jermaine Roberts, filed a petition for sole custody of the two kids in April. He wrote in the petition, "She's not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids."

A hearing in the case was scheduled to happen later in August. Reverend Johnny Arvie, a pastor at Law Street Baptist Church, which is next door to the home where the incident happened, also commented on the case.

He said:

“I gave my card to a family member so they could call me, but that’s about all I can do. And pray for the family and the community. It’s sad. I’m concerned about the mental illness in our community and in our city.”

In June, a similar tragic stabbing occurred in the town of Nunn, Colorado, where 18-year-old Leiyla Cepeda was charged with two counts of first-degree murder when she reportedly stabbed her infant daughter to death, after she was born.

Authorities eventually discovered the infant with multiple puncture wounds and a pair of scissors nearby.

Janee Pedescleaux was arrested and booked into the Orleans Justice Center.

