Anthony Evans arrest: Man who attacked Asian woman with box cutter in Times Square charged with hate crime

Anthony Evans was seen on surveillance footage slashing a woman with a box cutter in broad daylight during an unprovoked attack in New York City. As per authorities, he has been taken into custody and charged with a hate crime.

Shocking video footage showed alleged career criminal Anthony Evans, 30, attacking the 59-year-old seamstress as she was walking along Seventh Avenue near West 42nd Street in Manhattan, according to investigators.

In the video, the victim can be seen pushing a grocery cart near the Crossroads of the World when the suspect, a Black male wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants, approached her from behind and attacked her with a box cutter. He then fled the scene, according to police.

Anthony Evans, who has already been detained more than 30 times for offenses that included robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and turnstile jumping, is now charged with hate crime and possession of a weapon.

Police are yet to identify the reason behind the attack.

Police asked people to help identify Anthony Evans from surveillance footage

After Anthony Evans attacked the 59-year-old Asian woman, she was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a deep gash in her right hand.

The victim's 23-year-old daughter described her mother as "traumatized" by the attack. She said:

"It was a very violent event, a very violent thing to do. I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody — even my worst enemies. I hope it wasn’t for malicious reasons."

She then added:

"I just want to make sure that it’s clear that we don’t know what is the motivation behind the attack, If it’s mental health-related, I hope [the suspect is] found and receive[s] the necessary treatment. If the perpetrator had malicious reasons, I hope they’re found and prosecuted."

Meanwhile, talking about Anthony Evans' arrest, the victim's daughter stated that her mother was relieved as no one else was harmed.

Last week, the New York Police Department released the first video of the assault to identify the attacker. But as of Monday, they were still looking for information concerning his location. Anthony Evans' picture was also made public by the NYPD. According to WABC, Evans was apprehended after being sighted close to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Until Monday night, authorities indicated that they weren't looking into the case as a hate crime. However, it's unclear what brought about the related charges on Tuesday.

Asian-Americans voice concerns over their safety

On Tuesday, Asian American advocacy groups urged increased action to reduce hate crimes, especially as they have been rising recently.

Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation, said in an e-mailed statement to The Post:

"While anti-Asian violence may no longer garner media headlines, this attack, as well as the others in mid-July, are a reminder that Asian New Yorkers continue to suffer violence and its inevitable consequence – fear, and mental anguish."

She further wrote:

"Asian New Yorkers do not feel safe – and we continue to urge our lawmakers to provide more resources to the community so we can live without fear in the City we call home."

Last month, in Queens, a man headbutted a 27-year-old while hurling anti-Asian remarks at him. In another incident, a person allegedly kicked an Asian woman in Manhattan, telling her to "get out of this country."

