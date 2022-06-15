Who was Brandon Keith Ned? Gunman shot to death by police after attacking Texas Sports Complex summer camp

Brandon Keith Ned, a gunman, was shot dead after authorities said he opened fire at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp.

Police have released the name of the shooter who opened fire with an assault rifle. The man has been identified as Brandon Keith Ned, a 42-year-old from Dallas.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Duncan police said that Ned was shot to death at the Duncanville Fieldhouse on Monday morning. They said that no other information would be shared at this time, considering the Texas Rangers' active investigation.

Malini Basu @MaliniBasu_

Authorities say 42y/o Brandon Keith Ned walked into the Duncanville FieldHouse & started shooting. 250+ kids were indoors.



shot & killed the suspect.



(Mug: 2011 arrest/ intoxication manslaughter)

@wfaa DUNCANVILLE UPDATE:Authorities say 42y/o Brandon Keith Ned walked into the Duncanville FieldHouse & started shooting. 250+ kids were indoors. @DuncanvillePD shot & killed the suspect.(Mug: 2011 arrest/ intoxication manslaughter) DUNCANVILLE UPDATE: Authorities say 42y/o Brandon Keith Ned walked into the Duncanville FieldHouse & started shooting. 250+ kids were indoors.@DuncanvillePD shot & killed the suspect. (Mug: 2011 arrest/ intoxication manslaughter)@wfaa https://t.co/OlfbXixtyK

Multiple people dialed 911, and officers arrived two minutes later, according to authorities. Several officers stormed into the fieldhouse instantly. The incident did not result in any injuries to children, workers, or police officers.

Police authorities said in a statement,

"The man brandishing a handgun entered the lobby, where he fired a shot, then tried to enter a classroom containing children. Finding the door locked, he fired a shot at the door and went to the gym, where other children were present. That was when officers arrived, two minutes after receiving the report, and shot the man in an exchange of gunfire."

Details about Brandon Keith Ned opening fire at summer camp facility in Texas

On Monday, Diana Vasquez, 34, dropped off her 11-year-old boys at the Best Of South Sports summer camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse. Vasquez said her sons were standing near the gunman before the incident. He was holding a lit cigarette in his hand, she noted.

According to police, the gunman, Brandon Keith Ned, entered the fieldhouse through the main lobby doors on Monday and exchanged remarks with a camp staff member.

Katy Blakey @KatyBlakeyNBC5



Police say Ned opened fire inside where approximately 250 kids between ages 4-14 were attending summer camp. Ned was shot & killed by police.



on.nbcdfw.com/leJcuCs NEW: Duncanville PD identify suspect in Monday’s field house shooting as Brandon Keith Ned, 42.Police say Ned opened fire inside where approximately 250 kids between ages 4-14 were attending summer camp. Ned was shot & killed by police. @NBCDFW NEW: Duncanville PD identify suspect in Monday’s field house shooting as Brandon Keith Ned, 42. Police say Ned opened fire inside where approximately 250 kids between ages 4-14 were attending summer camp. Ned was shot & killed by police. @NBCDFW on.nbcdfw.com/leJcuCs https://t.co/zhxJjVHiov

She revealed in a statement:

"I wanted to say something to him, like...hey, this isn't the place for that, or can you take outside? But for whatever reason, I didn't say anything to him."

A coach from the summer camp facility approached the woman and asked her about the killer's whereabouts. She said he was allegedly looking for someone in the crowd. Shortly after, she learned that Brandon Keith Ned possessed a handgun on him.

Vasquez mentioned that another coach approached her and asked if he had any weapons. Reportedly, while quoting what Brandon Keith Ned said, Vasquez continued:

"Yes, you want to see? and he pulled the gun out and he turned the laser on, cocked the gun and he aimed the gun at the coach. He then fired a round, prompting calls to police."

Following revelations made by Duncan Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Stogner, after the first gunshot, camp counselors and staff took the children to a safe place and began shutting the doors. Brandon Keith Ned attempted to enter one classroom but was unable to do so because the door was locked. He said that Brandon shot at the classroom door because there were children inside.

Vasquez, along with her sons and four other people, hid in the safe zone as the authorities reached the fieldhouse. She saw the police offers run into the building and felt immediate relief.

She described:

"Maybe a minute or two later, I hear four shots back-to-back."

Reportedly, there were law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot and the children were safely moved out of the back door and onto a field beside the building.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far