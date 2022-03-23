Bob Saget's hotel room photos and bodycam footage released by police reveal headboard may have caused his death 

The authorities have released pictures of Bob Saget's hotel room, where he was found dead.

The images, part of Saget's full death report obtained by People magazine on March 22, show the Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where the 65-year-old actor's body was found on January 9.

The room is shown in nearly pristine conditions with virtually everything in place in the pictures. His cell phone, iPad, glasses, headphones, chapstick, and two water bottles were neatly arranged on a nearby nightstand in Saget's bedroom.

Additionally, investigators photographed a privacy sign lying on the ground inside the room, the thermostat set at 74 degrees, Bob Saget's toiletry items on the counter, a trash bin with discarded masks, a valet tag for his vehicle, and his rental car's keys.

Another photo showed the actor's wardrobe and toiletry bag hanging in a closet next to his sneakers.

Additionally, the full report contains redacted body camera footage from police and the last known photograph of Saget, taken by a fan outside the hotel at 2:13 a.m. on January 9. The full report did not include any photos of the comedian's body.

The court granted a permanent injunction to Bob Saget's family to contain the information regarding his demise

A week before the images from the full report were made public, Kelly Rizzo and Saget's three daughters - Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer - won a permanent injunction to block the release of certain documents relating to his death.

After Bob Saget was found dead on January 9, just one day after performing a stand-up set in Jacksonville, officials confirmed that he died of blunt head trauma and that his death was caused by accident, not by drugs or toxins. At the time of his death, the comedian had severe fractures around his eyes and the back of his head.

On February 15, Rizzo, 42, and Bob Saget's daughters filed a lawsuit to halt the release of records tied to the actor's death. The suit was filed against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office.

Family members also requested that Saget's death be exempted from public records requests, arguing that the release of the documents would cause them "irreparable harm in extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

One day after the lawsuit was filed, Judge Chiu granted a temporary injunction. A permanent one was given on March 14, according to the outlet, which spoke with Brian Bieber, the Saget family's attorney. He said:

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss."

A re-examination of Bob Saget's Ritz-Carlton room was conducted following the autopsy to identify any places or items in the room that could have caused the trauma found in autopsy, but no such items were found.

Edited by Srijan Sen