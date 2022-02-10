What is head trauma? Bob Saget's cause of death revealed 

American actor Bob Saget, who passed away in January 2022, died of head trauma as per a statement released by his family.

On February 9, the family of the deceased shared an official statement with media outlet The Hollywood Reporter revealing the news and adding that there was no alcohol or drugs involved in his death.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

Bob Saget's family also said that they have been "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of love from the comedian's fans, which was a "great comfort" to them and they are "eternally grateful."

Sumner @diamondlass99 Bob Saget's Family Reveals Cause of Death. Authorities determined Bob passed from head trauma," Saget family said in a stmt. "They have concluded he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it & went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."🥺 Bob Saget's Family Reveals Cause of Death. Authorities determined Bob passed from head trauma," Saget family said in a stmt. "They have concluded he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it & went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."🥺 https://t.co/z4YxZB9a6w

Continuing the statement, his family asked his fans to remember the lessons that the deceased comedian taught everyone, including being kind and expressing love to our loved ones.

As for Saget's death, sources close to the situation told TMZ that he died of a "brain bleed" and that there was "an obvious bruise" on the back of his head.

The Fuller House actor, 65, had been on a comedy tour when he passed away. The state of Bob Saget's health had been in the spotlight after he had declared in December that he had Covid-19.

The late actor's wife, Kelly Rizzo, told Good Morning America last month that her husband appeared to be in good health prior to his death and that he had Covid in December "wasn't anything serious."

Bob Saget's autopsy was conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida the day after he died. On January 9, Bob Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. At the time, police reported that there was no evidence of foul play or drug use at the scene.

What is head trauma, the cause of Bob Saget death?

Brian Toovey @BrianToovey Fake News:

Kelly Rizzo remembers her widow Bob Saget as having a dark sense of humor. Fake News:Kelly Rizzo remembers her widow Bob Saget as having a dark sense of humor. https://t.co/n6wzh8wA3k

As per News Medical Life Sciences, the term "head trauma" refers to any injury that causes damage to the scalp, skull, or brain. There are various ways to classify head injuries:

1) Closed Injury: A closed injury occurs when the skull is not damaged or brain tissue is not penetrated. Even if the skull is not broken, this type of injury can still cause brain damage through swelling or bruising, for instance.

2) Open Injury: The term "open injury" refers to damage that penetrates the skull and causes problems such as bleeding in the brain, skull fractures or the pressing of bones against brain structures. Injuries of this type usually occur when a person is moving at high speed and collides with a windscreen during an accident, for example. Gunshots to the head are another example.

3) Concussion: This type of injury involves shaking of the brain, which may or may not involve a blow to the head. Effects of concussions can range from headaches to loss of consciousness.

4) Primary or secondary lesion: A head injury can be classified based on the type of lesion involved. A primary lesion is caused by the displacement of physical brain structures due to an initial injury to the head. Secondary injury develops over time and is due to cellular processes rather than mechanical damage. A secondary lesion can develop as a result of a primary lesion or may occur independently.

5) Primary injury: A primary injury is an injury that is caused directly by an initial head injury. The most common primary injuries are contusions (bruising or hematomas), vascular damage, and axonal shearing (torn and stretched nerves). Primary injury damages the blood-brain barrier and the meninges and may result in neuronal death, which may occur at random.

6) Secondary injury: Usually, a secondary injury occurs not because of mechanical means, but because of complications caused by the primary injury, such as inadequate blood flow in the brain (ischemia), reduced oxygen supply to the brain (hypoxia), low blood pressure, increased intracranial pressure, or swelling in the brain (cerebral edema).

Also Read Article Continues below

The type of head injury that Bob Saget suffered has not yet been revealed.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha