Jacqueline Durand injuries: Texas student sues owners after losing parts of her face in vicious dog attack

Jacqueline Durand, a 22-year-old student from Texas, has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Justin and Ashley Bishop after their dogs attacked the former and left her “permanently and catastrophically disfigured” last month.

On December 23, 2021, the college student visited the Bishop home after she was hired as their dog-sitter and was tasked with taking care of their pets while they were out of town. Durand was previously assured that the dogs would be inside their crates and kennels during her visit.

However, the animals were reportedly left free on the day of the visit, contrary to prior assurances. Shortly before Durand reached the house, the owners texted her that they forgot to crate the dogs.

The victim also shared that she had previously met the dogs without incident under Ashley Bishop’s supervision while she visited their house to discuss her duties.

Unfortunately, three dogs including Lucy, a German shepherd mix-breed and Bender, a pit bull mix-breed viciously attacked the dog-sitter right after she opened the door.

As per the lawsuit, the dogs mauled Durand’s entire face and injured the rest of her body. It directly blamed the Bishops for “negligence, failing to control, secure and train the animals, and failing to provide a safe environment for their invitees.”

The suit accused the Bishops for allowing the dogs to remain on the property despite knowing their “dangerous propensities” and their violent tendencies. Durand’s attorney Chip Brooker also pointed towards a warning sign at the house door that read,

“Crazy Dogs. Please Don't Knock or Ring the Bell. Call or Text Instead.”

Jacqueline Durand and her family are currently seeking a jury trial and more than $1 million in damages including “payment for healthcare expenses and loss of earnings in the past and future.”

A look into Jacqueline Durand’s health condition after violent dog attack

Jacqueline Durand has undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries following dog attack (Image via Jacqueline Durand/Facebook)

Jacqueline Durand has continued to remain hospitalized for nearly a month after suffering a violent dog attack last December. The University of Texas student is undergoing severe treatment for her condition.

The victim’s attorney has claimed that Durand “will be permanently disfigured for the rest of her life” due to the incident. According to the lawsuit filed against the dog owners, the victim was brutally attacked by the dogs without any provocation.

Space-reporter-news @Spacereportern1 Jacqueline Durand, a 22 year-old student University of Texas at Dallas, went to the home of Dr. Justin Bishop and his wife Ashley after being hired to dog sit Jacqueline Durand, a 22 year-old student University of Texas at Dallas, went to the home of Dr. Justin Bishop and his wife Ashley after being hired to dog sit https://t.co/ZquNgeaaRA

The dogs reportedly pounced on Durand and knocked her off balance, causing her to drop her cell phone and fall to the ground. The animals then tore the dog-sitter’s clothing and catastrophically mauled her face and head.

The pets tore off Durand’s ears, nose, lips, and a significant portion of her face below the eyes. They also left puncture wounds throughout her body and narrowly missed her carotid artery.

The prolonged attack continued until neighbors noticed the chaos and alerted the police. Officials found a battered Durand on the floor along with pieces of clothing, a large amount of dried blood, and several clumps of what appeared to be human flesh.

Durand’s attorney shared that the victim was transported to a level 1 trauma center and had to undergo multiple reconstructive surgeries. Meanwhile, her father John told WFAA that she suffered around 800 to 1000 bites to her body.

John also shared that his daughter will never look the same again. Jacqueline Durand is currently under treatment and will be undergoing several other surgeries.

Also Read Article Continues below

As the dog-owners face a million dollar lawsuit, the dogs have been captured and kept in the care of the City of Coppell. A municipal judge has also suggested that the animals should be euthanized.

Edited by Sabika