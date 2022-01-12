Who is Dylan Gonzalez? Trey Songz allegations explained as victim plans to take legal route

Trey Songz was recently accused of assault by WNBA player Dylan Gonzalez. The athlete opened up about the incident on New Year’s Eve and provided details of the allegations on Twitter.

She mentioned that the assault took place at a “well known Las Vegas Hotel” and caused her to have “long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD.”

Dylan Gonzalez accused Trey Songz on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

The former UNLV star also empathized with other victims and assured them that they were not alone in the fight:

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of s*xual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

The basketball player also asked fans to respect her privacy and shared that she will be taking legal action against Trey Songz:

“At this time, I humbly request privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all my legal options.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s team denied the allegations and told TMZ that Trey Songz will be exonerated from the accusations:

"Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

Dylan Gonzalez has also appointed attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck to handle the situation. The lawyers told the publication that they are currently pursuing all legal avenues and plan to file a civil suit in the coming weeks.

Everything to know about Dylan Gonzalez

Dylan Gonzalez is a basketball player and music artist. She began her basketball career in 2013 at her high school in Kansas. That same year, she played for Highland High School and secured 85th place in the rankings out of the top 150 nationally by Blue Star Basketball.

Gonzalez went on to play for the UNLV team between 2013-2016 and gained recognition as “a great defender and a long-distance threat.” She and her twin sister Dakota joined the New Orleans Gators in 2020.

The basketball player also completed her studies at the University of Nevada Las Vegas that same year. According to The Sun, Dylan has played a total of 62 games during college and scored 59 three-pointers, 30 free throws, and 60 rebounds while at Kansas University and UNLV from 2013-2017.

She has also moved on to establish a career in the music industry and released a few music videos. Dylan is also an Instagram influencer and has over 1.3 million followers on the platform.

A look into Trey Songz’s legal issues

Trey Songz has faced several legal issues since 2012 (Image via Sean Zanni/Getty Images)

Trey Songz has been embroiled in multiple legal troubles involving alleged inappropriate actions made against several women over the years. Prior to the latest assault allegations made by Dylan Gonzalez, the rapper was being investigated for a similar incident in Las Vegas.

In November 2021, an unidentified woman claimed that the Na Na singer assaulted her at the Cosmopolitan Hotel after his 37th birthday celebrations at Drai’s Nightclub.

Back in 2012, the musician was arrested after allegedly striking a woman in the face with a bundle of cash. The victim, Donna McIntosh-Inoe, was left with a black eye but the case was settled out of court. The woman recently addressed the incident in an interview with The Daily Beast:

“It’s the same with him, story after story. The women get knocked down — he’s not being held accountable at all.”

In 2016, the singer pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges for punching a police sergeant after a concert in Detroit and injuring a cameraman with a microphone.

Songz was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to take anger-management classes. The victims have filed a lawsuit against the rapper and the case is currently in process.

The following year, American actress Keke Palmer accused Trey Songz of misbehavior while forcing her to appear in a music video. The Just Keke host alleged that she once hid in a closet in fear of the singer, but he filmed the clip without her consent and used it in one of his music videos.

Trey Songz denied the allegations made against him by Palmer. In 2018, the Slow Motion hitmaker was arrested at his LA residence on felony domestic violence charges against Andrea Buera. The victim alleged that he “choked her, punched her in the face and knocked her down.”

Buera issued an official statement against Songz and said:

“Although I am not your first victim. I’d like to be your last.”

Trey Songz denied the accusations and said the he was “lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.” The case was later dropped as the victim withdrew her complaint.

That same year, a woman named Jahuara Jeffries accused Trey Songz of making inappropriate advances and assaulting her at a Miami nightclub. The $10 million lawsuit was settled out of court in 2021.

In 2019, a bartender sued Trey Songz for punching her at a Cardi B concert. In 2020, model Celina Powell and her friend Aliza alleged that the musician confined them at his house, harassed them and pressurized them to do “some things” without their consent:

“He took my phone and my purse away for a whole day and held it over the balcony and was like ‘B****, if you try and leave, I’m going to drop this s**t'. He did the same thing to [Powell]. He just does the same s**t. He’s, like, weird.”

In January 2021, Trey Songz was arrested after allegedly punching a police officer at a Kansas City Chiefs game. However, no criminal charges were filed against him due to “insufficient evidence.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the artist for the Cosmopolitan Hotel assault case.

