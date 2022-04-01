Who is Icy Wyatt? TikToker faces assault charges after assaulting police officer 

TikToker Icy Wyatt was arrested on Monday after allegedly assaulting a police officer and another person with a firearm.

The 23-year-old was charged on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of battery on an officer, and one count of resisting arrest.

The TikTok creator is known for sharing lip-sync performances, lifestyle content, etc. He has more than 850,000 followers and 28 million likes on his account. He often shares cooking videos, vlogs, and mukbangs on YouTube, where he has amassed over 20,000 subscribers.

Why did Icy Wyatt get arrested?

Icy Wyatt got into an altercation with two men in a Chick-Fil-A parking lot (Images via icywyatt/TikTok)

According to court proceedings documents, the TikToker was driving erratically in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday night before he pulled over in the middle of the road. Two people in another car approached Wyatt to ask him to move his car since it was blocking the road. The men then drove off.

However, the exchange supposedly ticked him off since he tailed them to a nearby Chick-Fil-A parking lot. Both parties stepped out of their cars and a heated argument ensued.

The argument escalated to the next level when Icy Wyatt reached for something in his car glove box and pulled out a gun, brandishing it at the two men. As per official reports, one of them turned around to get back into the car, which prompted Wyatt to strike him on the back of the head with his firearm.

The TikToker quickly fled the scene after the incident, but police were able to track him down with his tag information. They soon caught up with him and arrested him, but the 23-year-old resisted arrest.

In the process of his resistance, Icy Wyatt kicked one of the police officers in the thigh and then proceeded to kick the cage bars in the cop car. During his arrest, the cops reported that Wyatt called the officer a "c***" and a "b**ch" during his arrest.

The TikToker had a court hearing the next day, following which he bonded out.

Icy Wyatt's side of the story

Icy Wyatt @IcyWyatt Sunrise county police in broward county ambushed me in my neighborhood hours after I had called for help in road rage incident earlier in the day. They didn’t send anyone to help me but came to my house hours later and help me at gun point. This is not okay. Posting more footage- Sunrise county police in broward county ambushed me in my neighborhood hours after I had called for help in road rage incident earlier in the day. They didn’t send anyone to help me but came to my house hours later and help me at gun point. This is not okay. Posting more footage- https://t.co/Qy4AMqorUI

Icy Wyatt's recounting of the night is completely different from what has been reported. He refuted all the police and news reports adamantly, claiming them to be false.

In TikTok, he told his 930.4k followers:

"You guys, the rumors are not true. There will be several news stories coming out soon about what actually happened. The police were in many wrongs. And me and my girlfriend are perfectly fine."

The TikTok caption informed his followers that the two of them would speak on the matter when they were legally allowed to. The video is already one of his most-watched, amassing 894.7k views in just a day.

In another tweet, the influencer wrote:

"I will speak more on this when I legally can. I need a lawyer first. There are so many news articles spreading some false information. I’m hoping to clear things up soon. This was such an unfortunate event and I’m currently recovering."

Icy Wyatt @IcyWyatt Icy Wyatt @IcyWyatt Sunrise county police in broward county ambushed me in my neighborhood hours after I had called for help in road rage incident earlier in the day. They didn’t send anyone to help me but came to my house hours later and help me at gun point. This is not okay. Posting more footage- Sunrise county police in broward county ambushed me in my neighborhood hours after I had called for help in road rage incident earlier in the day. They didn’t send anyone to help me but came to my house hours later and help me at gun point. This is not okay. Posting more footage- https://t.co/Qy4AMqorUI I was complying with the police and doing everything they said and they still beat me to the ground smh twitter.com/icywyatt/statu… I was complying with the police and doing everything they said and they still beat me to the ground smh twitter.com/icywyatt/statu…

He replied to other tweets about the incident, claiming that he was "complying with the police and doing everything they said," but they still beat him down to the ground.

He also said that he didn't assault the police officer and was falsely charged with battery after the police ripped his phone out of his hand.

Edited by Srijan Sen