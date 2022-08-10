3 chilling details about Missouri mother Susan Brouk and her kids' murders

The shocking murder of a young woman named Susan Brouk and her two kids in Missouri in 1998 is the focus of the latest episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s. The men responsible for the murders were Mark Christeson and his cousin Jesse Carter.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

The murder sent shockwaves across the Vichy town where the unfortunate incident occurred. The upcoming episode will delve deep into the events that led to the murders, the subsequent investigation, and more. Ahead of the episode's premiere on Thursday, take a look at some of the most shocking details about the case.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s: 3 shocking details about the Susan Brouk case

1) Mark and Jesse were teenagers

NCADP @ncadp BREAKING MT @chrisgeidner : Supreme Court grants stay of execution to Mark Christeson: http://t.co/gCFzO8yFJe BREAKING MT @chrisgeidner: Supreme Court grants stay of execution to Mark Christeson: http://t.co/gCFzO8yFJe

Perhaps one of the most chilling things about the case is that Mark and his cousin Jesse were teenagers when they committed the heinous crime. Mark was 18 years old, and his cousin was 17 when they brutally murdered Susan Brouk and her two children.

2) The cousins lived close to Susan's home

Kim Bell @kbellpd Susan Jo Brouk and her children were slain in 1998. Missouri plans to execute one of the killers today. stltoday.com/susan-jo-brouk… via @stltoday Susan Jo Brouk and her children were slain in 1998. Missouri plans to execute one of the killers today.stltoday.com/susan-jo-brouk… via @stltoday

As per CBS News, Mark Christeson and Jesse Carter used to live in a relative's house in Vichy, close to Susan Brouk's home. The relative's name is David Bolin, reportedly the cousins' legal guardian. On February 1, 1998, the two managed to sneak out of the house to steal Susan's car.

3) Nature of the crime

After the two entered Susan Brouk's home, they tied the kids' hands using shoelaces, according to CBS News. According to the investigators, Christeson then took Susan to a bedroom and r*ped her. After Susan's daughter Adrian recognized Christeson and uttered his name, the cousins decided to murder the whole family.

The two forced Susan Brouk and her kids into Susan's car and drove to a pond. After they arrived at the scene, Christeson kicked Susan in her ribs and slit her throat. Susan's son Kyle was killed after Christeson slit his throat and drowned him the pond. He then choked Adrian to death, after which Carter threw her body into the pond. The two finally threw Susan into the pond, following which she drowned.

The cousins were caught in California eight days after the incident, per CBS News. Carter agreed to testify against Christeson during the trial. He was handed a life sentence with no possibility of parole. Christeson, on the other hand, was sentenced to death.

His execution, however, was stayed by the Supreme Court in 2014, mentioning that Christeson did not receive adequate legal representation during the trial. His execution date was moved to January 2017.

Although his attorneys appealed for another stay of his execution, the court rejected it and his execution went ahead. Mark Christeson, 37, died after he was administered a lethal injection on January 31, 2017.

You can watch the latest episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, titled Frozen Waters, on Investigation Discovery on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

