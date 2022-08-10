People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s - What did Mark Christeson do and where is he now?

The upcoming episode of ID's true crime series People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s focuses on the brutal murder of Susan Brouk and her two children in Missouri in 1998. A man named Mark Christeson and his cousin, Jesse Carter, were responsible for the murders, and both of them were eventually sent to prison.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

A brief synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Frozen Waters, on Rotten Tomatoes states:

''People Executive Editor Alicia Dennis examines the story of a mother and her two young children who mysteriously go missing in 1998; when two local boys also disappear, authorities worry that a serial predator is on the loose in rural Missouri.''

Read on to know details about Mark Christeson and other facts about the case, ahead of the upcoming episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s: Who was Mark Christeson?

Mark Christeson was a young man from Missouri. He and his cousin, Jesse Carter, lived in their relative David Bolin's house in a small town called Vichy. On February 1, 1998, the cousins sneaked out of the house and decided to steal a car from the neighborhood.

The car was a Ford Branco, and its owner was Susan Brouk. The cousins arrived at Brouk's home and found her two children in the living room. As per CBS News, they tied the kids' hands using shoelaces.

Christeson then took Brouk to one of the bedrooms, where he r*ped her. Later, Brouk's daughter, Adrian, recognized Carter and mentioned his name when she saw him in the living room, following which the cousins decided to kill the entire family.

They forced Brouk and her two children into the SUV and took them to a pond nearby. According to CBS News, Christeson kicked Brouk in her ribs and slit her throat after they arrived at the pond. He murdered Brouk's son Kyle by slitting his throat and drowning him in the pond.

Christeson then choked Adrian to death while his cousin held the 9-year-old. The two then drowned Brouk before leaving the scene in the SUV. The vehicle contained several household items the cousins allegedly took from Brouk's home. An investigation began after Brouk's sister told the police about the family's disappearance. Authorities discovered the three bodies in the pond a few days later.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s: What happened to Mark Christeson?

The cousins were captured in California more than a week after the murders. Jesse Carter, who was handed a life sentence with no possibility of parole, testified against Christeson in court, per CBS News. Christeson was sentenced to death in late 1999.

In October 2014, the Supreme Court ordered a stay of his execution, mentioning that he did not receive adequate legal representation in court. His next execution date was set for January 2017. His lawyers appealed for a stay again, but the court rejected it. The 37-year-old was administered a lethal injection on January 31, 2017, and passed away eight minutes later.

You can watch the upcoming episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s on Investigation Discovery on August 11, 2022.

