What happened to Dane Williams? Oxygen series Murdered by Morning explores the 23-year-old's horror murder

Murdered by Morning's latest episode, Beyond Convention will be based on the horrific homicide of twenty-three-year-old Dane Williams. The true-crime episode is set to premiere on Oxygen tomorrow, 14 May 2022 at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

The episode's primary focus will be on how the young man from Hungtington Beach vanished overnight in 2009 after a night of fun and frolic. After an extensive investigation, the body of the intern was later found drugged, raped, and mutilated by the side of an alley in the Gaslamp District, resulting in the discovery of the killer.

Let's go into the details of Dane William's murder and who was responsible for his tragic demise.

TW: This article contains instances of violence and sexual assault.

Who was Dane Williams and how did he die?

Philong Huynh, a former medical student, was found guilty in 2011 in San Diego Superior Court of drugging, raping, and killing Hurley intern Dane Williams before hiding his corpse for three days in his home and later discarding it in an alley.

Williams, of Huntington Beach, went missing in January 2008 while working as an intern for Hurley International in San Diego at a sports retail convention. When he departed the Hard Rock Café that night, officials stated that he appeared inebriated.

Three days later, his body was discovered wrapped in a soiled comforter near Huynh's apartment. For a year, his killing stayed unsolved until San Diego homicide detectives got lucky and discovered DNA on a rape victim that mirrored the DNA found on Williams, linking him to Huynh.

Huynh's former boss, who owns an amateur homosexual porn studio, reportedly said in court in San Diego that Huynh would often brag about drugging and having sex with men without their consent.

Dane Williams was drugged, raped and killed by Philong Huynh. (Image via Los Angeles Times)

On June 24, 2011, a jury took three hours to find Philong Huynh guilty. According to them, the murder took place at the same time when the defendant was engaged in sodomy and oral copulation with an intoxicated Williams.

Huynh was also found guilty of sodomy and oral copulation of an intoxicated person in a case of sexual assault on a 20-year-old Navy Corpsman in June 2009, which occurred more than a year after Williams' demise.

Deputy District Attorney David Hendren emphasized in his rebuttal closing argument that the defense admitted the victim died while both were together. He also rejected the defense's claim that Huynh couldn't be convicted of murder since the cause of Williams' death was unknown by the deputy medical examiner.

According to the prosecution, Williams' probable cause of death was asphyxia, as assessed by the deputy medical examiner and his superior who reviewed the case. Hendren told the jury that the doctor had to list the cause of death as unknown because he couldn't figure out how Diazepam, or Valium, got into the victim's system.

Huynh was sentenced on August 12, 2011, to lifetime imprisonment, and he now faces its tenure with no chance of parole.

