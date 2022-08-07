ID's Evil Lives Here: Where is Dustin Duthie now?

The shocking Calgary killings of 2018 by a man named Dustin Duthie are the focus of ID's upcoming episode of the true-crime docuseries, Evil Lives Here. Duthie murdered his girlfriend, stepfather, and mother in July 2018, and subsequently confessed to the police.

The docuseries' episode will take a closer look at various aspects pertaining to the case, including the events that led to the killings, among other things. The synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes states:

''When police arrest Adam Pennylegion's stepbrother, Dustin Duthie, some people blame steroids, but Adam has noticed Dustin heading down a dark path for years.''

With that said, read further to find out who Dustin Duthie is and where he is now.

(Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.)

ID's Evil Lives Here: Who is Dustin Duthie?

Global Calgary @GlobalCalgary trib.al/GbVa9eV A Calgary judge has reserved their decision in the sentencing of triple-murderer Dustin Duthie -- who admitted to killing his girlfriend, mother and stepfather in 2018 -- following emotional victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing. #yyc A Calgary judge has reserved their decision in the sentencing of triple-murderer Dustin Duthie -- who admitted to killing his girlfriend, mother and stepfather in 2018 -- following emotional victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing. #yyc trib.al/GbVa9eV

Dustin Duthie is a Canadian man from the city of Calgary. He grew up in his family home in Calgary along with his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion, mother, Shawn Boshuk, siblings, and half-siblings.

As per Investigation Discovery, Duthie's stepbrother, Adam Pennylegion, felt that Duthie had a short temper right from his childhood days. There were several instances during Duthie's childhood wherein he displayed violent behavior, including one where he threw a lighter that wounded Alan's eyelids after the latter teased him about some drawings that he'd found.

His relationship with his family became even more strained after he became an adult, especially with his stepfather, whom he'd threatened with violence. According to Investigation Discovery, Dustin had been using stereoids and training as a boxer, for which he'd worked out extensively. He reportedly dated a woman named Taylor Toller for five years.

ID's Evil Lives Here: How did Dustin Duthie kill his girlfriend and family?

Stephanie Thomas @StephThomasCTV Mother of Shawn Boshuck, 52, Duthie's mother, has prosecutors read they vow to honour the memory if the lives that were stolen.



Duthie's stepfather, Alan Pennylegion's sons tell the court they are traumatized and miss their loved ones.

Taylor Toller was murdered by Dustin Duthie in July 2018. According to CBC News, Duthie slit his girlfriend's throat before putting her body on the bed in order to make it look like she was sleeping.

Five days later, he killed his stepfather and mother at their family home in Calgary. He stabbed his mother in the kitchen and moved her body to the room, following which he started cleaning up the blood.

At that moment, his stepfather came to the kitchen. Duthie then stabbed him and moved his body to the bathroom. He subsequently called 911 and confessed to the killings. The police then discovered Toller, Pennylegion, and Boshuk's bodies.

Information regarding why Duthie killed his girlfriend, mother, and stepfather have not been revealed. In a sneak peek of the Evil Lives Here episode on Investigation Discovery, Adam Pennylegion says:

''I don't know what happened to Dustin, I don't. And I will never know...I think the only words I have for Dustin is - why? what happened in that house? The only person that knows is Dustin.''

Duthie was eventually sentenced to life in prison with no parole available until 35 years. Duthie, now in his late 20s, is reportedly believed to be serving his sentence in a Calgary jail.

Don't miss Evil Lives Here - I Found His Confession on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 11 pm ET.

