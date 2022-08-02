People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s - What happened to Dianne Hood? 

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s is an exhilarating true-crime series that arrived with the premiere episode on Investigation Discovery on August 1, 2022, at 8/7 CT. The show will air every weeknight at the same time.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

A short synopsis for the intriguing true-crime show, People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, given by Investigation Discovery, states:

"On the show, PEOPLE crime editors Cynthia Sanz and Alicia Dennis take viewers through each year of the 1990s, highlighting the most chilling cases that captivate people to this day."

Episode 1 of the bone-chilling true-crime show, People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, revisits and depicts the heart-wrenching 1990 murder case of Dianne Hood. The episode is titled 1990: Valley of the Damned.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s reads:

"People Magazine investigates the 1990 murder of Dianne Hood; nobody can understand why someone would murder the well-liked mother, but the investigation uncovers two broken marriages, an extramarital affair and one man trying to control two women."

The hair-raising true story dates back to September 12, 1990. Dianne Hood, who was thirty-two years old and a mother of three children, was brutally shot twice to death in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Since Investigation Discovery released the news of the People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s episode, the audience has been quite curious to witness how the terrifying true crime story of 1990 unfolds.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and find out what happened to the 32-year-old Dianne Hood.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s explores the 1990 murder case of Dianne Hood

A still of Dianne Hood with her family (Image Via Oxygen/Google)

Reportedly, Dianne Elaine Hood, popularly called Dianne Hood, was a woman originally from Pecos County, Texas. She was born in July 1958 and was an extremely religious church-goer. She married an insurance salesman named Brian Hood, a fellow church-goer.

The married couple had three children together. Everything looked perfect between the couple, but in 1990, an unimaginable incident changed everything when she was only 32.

Dianne Hood was reportedly diagnosed with lupus, and due to her condition, she used to go to support groups at the local community center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. When the spine-chilling incident occurred on September 12, 1990, Dianne was returning from one such support group session.

A still of Dianne Hood's husband, Brian Hood (Image Via People/Google)

Reportedly, a masked person ambushed and assaulted Dianne from behind. Her purse was taken by the attacker, who then went on to fatally shoot her from behind with an antique .45-caliber gun twice. The second shot was orchestrated by the sinister attacker while standing over Dianne's brutally injured body.

Dianne Hood was declared dead on arrival after she was taken to the hospital. Later, it was revealed that 28-year-old Jennifer Reali, the woman with whom Dianne's husband Brian Hood was having an affair, ended Dianne's life by shooting her twice.

A still of Jennifer Reali (Image Via People/Google)

The murderer later disclosed that she was commanded to commit the crime by none other than Dianne's husband, Brian. She said:

"He kept discussing that he wanted his wife dead. He convinced me I was the one who should kill his wife. So on September 12, I went to the place he said she would be, and I killed her." (The Cinemaholic)

Don't forget to watch Episode 1 of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s on Investigation Discovery.

