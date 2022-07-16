American Monster: Did Angela Ferguson kill her husband?

Angela Ferguson, a 39-year-old woman from Puyallup, Washington, cold-bloodedly murdered her 45-year-old husband Randy Ferguson in 2006.

Investigation Discovery's American Monster, the highly absorbing and popular true-crime show, is all set to revisit and investigate the heart-wrenching murder case of Randall "Randy" Ferguson in its upcoming brand new Episode 8 of Season 8.

The episode will make its arrival this Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 9 / 8c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and the popular streaming service platform Discovery+. Bruce Kennedy served as the writer of the episode, while Bill Thomas acted as the director. The official synopsis for the latest American Monster episode reads:

"As gentle giant Randy Ferguson approaches his 40th birthday, his sisters worry that he'll never have a family of his own; that all changes when Randy meets single mom Angela Phillips; but the beautiful life they build together hides an ugly secret."

Since the show's preview video clip for the upcoming episode was released, viewers have been intrigued and eager to see how the terrifying murder case will unfold.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the whereabouts of Angela Ferguson ahead of the episode's premiere on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

Know all about Angela Ferguson before the arrival of Episode 8 of American Monster Season 8

Who is Angela Ferguson and what did she do?

The spine-chilling case goes back to 2006. Reportedly, Angela Ferguson was the 39-year-old wife of Randy Ferguson. Angela had been married to Randy for approximately 5 years and the couple also shared a daughter named Alison.

Angela already had adult children from a previous relationship, and they lived with the couple at their South Hill residence in Washington. According to Lisa Moore, Randy's sister, Angela Ferguson was extremely jealous, manipulative and controlling towards her brother. She allegedly harassed Randy mentally and emotionally.

The couple's married life was hanging by a thread due to all this harassment, as reportedly stated by Moore. On March 23, 2006, Angela Ferguson brutally shot her husband, who was 45-year-old at the time, twice in the head to death with a gun during a heated argument between the two. Their daughter Alison was just 4 years of age when the incident took place.

Randy Ferguson's dead body was later discovered in the trunk of his car (Image for representation Via SirArunrugstichai/Getty Images)

Randy's dead body was later found in the trunk of his car, a 1990 Dodge Intrepid, on March 26, 2006. The car was driven to a barrier south of Gig Harbor, situated nearly 8 miles northwest of Tacoma. On the day of the murder, Angela reportedly called 911 and said that her husband went missing after a fight between them.

She went on to file a missing report for the deceased Ferguson as well. She also told the Tacoma News Tribune newspaper:

"I just can’t imagine living life without him,...I have no idea what’s going on." (Via AP News)

Angela Ferguson was arrested for the murder of her husband Randy Ferguson (Image for representation Via Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

However, the truth about Angela came out when the police searched their home, where they discovered blood. Later on, Angela confessed to her heinous crime and was charged with first-degree murder of her husband. Her adult children, who reportedly helped her cover up the murder, were also arrested by the police.

During the trial, her adult children were found guilty of rendering criminal assistance, however, they managed to avoid prison time. Angela was given 26 years and 8 months of prison time. Angela Ferguson is currently serving her prison time at the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of American Monster, debuting this Sunday, July 17, 2022, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

