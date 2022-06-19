Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty - What happened to housekeeper Gloria Satterfield?

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, a brand new gripping true-crime three-part documentary series that revisits and explores the tragic Murdaugh family murders and their aftermath, is all set to premiere this Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 9/8c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

In light of the upcoming docuseries, the unfortunate death of the Murdaugh family's 57-year-old housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, in 2018, has come into the spotlight.

Reportedly, the death of Gloria Satterfield took place at the house of the Murdaughs where she mysteriously fell down the stairs. The case was reportedly ruled out as an accident at the time, however, it has now been reopened by South Carolina police.

People are quite curious and eager to find out the truth regarding what happened to the housekeeper and the aftermath of her death since the arrival of the docuseries Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty was declared.

So, without further delay, let's dive in to find out all the details about the astounding death of Gloria Satterfield ahead of the release of Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty on Investigation Discovery and the popular streaming platform Discovery +.

Learn all about the astonishing death of Murdaugh family's housekeeper Gloria Satterfield before ID's Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty premieres

Who was Gloria Satterfield and what happened to her?

A still of Gloria Satterfield (Image Via YouTube/Google)

Reportedly, Gloria Satterfield was the housekeeper for Alex Murdaugh, the head of the Murdaugh family and a former highly renowned lawyer from South Carolina with a rumored net worth of $1M. She had reportedly been working for the Murdaugh family for twenty years.

Reportedly, on February 26, 2018, 57-year-old Gloria Satterfield died after falling down some stairs at the Moselle Road property of Murdaughs in Colleton County. It is the same property where in June 2021, Alex Murdaugh's 52-year-old wife Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death.

The cause of her death was allegedly ruled out as a natural cause. However, at the time, no coroner was reportedly notified nor an autopsy was performed.

After her demise, Alex Murdaugh reportedly encouraged Gloria's two sons Tony and Brian to sue him for the illicit demise of their mother. Murdaugh's insurance company made a settlement of approximately $500,000 for the sons. However, they allegedly never received the money afterwards.

Reportedly, at the time of the settlement negotiations, Gloria Satterfield's two sons were represented by attorney Cory Fleming, with whom Alex Murdaugh had close ties for a long period of time. Apparently, the sons did not realize that at the time.

Allegedly, Cory Fleming neither took part in the negotiation procedure nor signed any agreement. Later on, highly acclaimed lawyer Alex Murdaugh was reportedly charged with two accounts of felonies associated with unpaid money.

Reportedly, on October 14, 2021, Alex Murdaugh was taken into custody after being discharged from the Orlando drug rehabilitation facility by SLED (The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) on two felony accounts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses.

Currently, Murdaugh is facing 71 charges collectively as stated by the state grand jury indictment.

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, is all set to arrive on June 19 (Sunday), exclusively on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +. Don't forget to watch the arresting three-part documentary series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far