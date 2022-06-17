Killings of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh: What happened to Alex Murdaugh's son and wife?

The spine-chilling murder of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh is all set to be explored in an upcoming Investigation Discovery three-part docuseries titled, Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, the son and wife of the former highly influential and powerful lawyer Alex Murdaugh, were found murdered brutally in June 2021. Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death at the Murdaugh family property in rural Islandton, South Carolina

The arresting docuseries revisits the cold-blooded murders and will make its debut on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 9/8c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery. The three-part docuseries will also be available on the popular streaming service Discovery + from the same day.

Since the news of the series was announced by Investigation Discovery, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the mystery unfolds.

So, without further delay, let's dig deep and find out what happened to Alex Murdaugh's son and wife ahead of the ID documentary series premiere.

Everything to know about the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before ID's Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty releases

Who were Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh and what happened to them?

On June 7, 2021, Paul Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh were found murdered at the Murdaugh family's 1770-acre hunting lodge on Moselle Road in rural Islandton. The horrifying murder had rattled everyone in that rural community of South Carolina.

Margaret 'Maggie' Murdaugh was the daughter of Paul Terry Branstetter and Margaret Elmore Branstetter. She met her husband, the formerly rich and powerful Alex Murdaugh, right after she graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1991. The two started dating and soon tied the knot and had two sons, of whom Paul was the youngest.

It was Alex Murdaugh who discovered the bodies of his 22-year-old son Paul and his 52-year-old wife Maggie. Police reports state that both Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were shot multiple times with distinctive weapons which led to their deaths.

Alex Murdaugh was reportedly with his mother, who was suffering from dementia, and his severely ill father, Randolph III, at the time of the murder. Unfortunately for Alex Murdaugh, he lost his father only three days after the brutal murders, due to natural causes.

At the same time, it is just as unfortunate that Paul and Maggie Murdaugh's murders are still an unsolved mystery.

(Image Via Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Since the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh has reportedly been in the spotlight over a number of allegations. These include the misuse of funds from his law firm, which in turn led to the suspension of his law license.

The allegations also include hiring a hitman to kill himself so his elder and only surviving son Buster Murdaugh would get Alex Murdaugh's life insurance money - worth $10 million. The formerly powerful attorney is currently facing as many as 71 charges in total.

Investigation Discovery's documentary series Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty will delve deep into the tragic murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. It would also look at the aftermath of the murder and at the allegations against Alex Murdaugh.

The docuseries is all set to give the audience intriguing and arresting insights into the complicated and unsolved murder of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

Don't forget to watch Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, arriving on Sunday, June 19, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

