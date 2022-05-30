Who killed Anita Dunn and where is he now? ID's Murder in the Heartland to explore Todd Greathouse's case

ID's Murder in the Heartland is all set to focus on a gruesome murder from Joplin, where a landlord, Todd Greathouse, strangled his tenant to death after she decided to reveal details of an alleged affair to the landlord's wife.

Titled Truth Will Kill, the upcoming episode of Oxygen's true crime show, will dive into the heart of Belle Center, Missouri, to explore the murder of Willana "Anita" Dunn, a 61-year-old resident of Joplin.

Webb City resident Todd Greathouse, then 54-years-old, was immediately under suspicion after Anita's body was found in an abandoned mine shaft a few miles from the center of the city. Greathouse reportedly owned the home where Anita lived, and the two allegedly had a brief affair before the incident took place.

Todd Greathouse was ultimately sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Read on for more details about Greathouse and the brutal crime.

Who is Todd Greathouse and what did he do?

Todd Greathouse, a Joplin resident, was a former convict who was sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder in Shelby County, Tennessee.

He was paroled eight years before the murder of Anita Dunn. His parole was also allowed to be transferred to Missouri with the aid of an interstate compact.

In March 2016, a couple of months before the murder of Anita Dunn, Todd Greathouse was caught in possession of drugs, but his parole was not revoked.

The same year, he was arrested on charges of first-degree murder of Anita Dunn, after the two allegedly had an argument, where Anita decided to reveal to Dunn's wife about their supposed affair.

On the morning of the crime, Todd allegedly visited Anita to make love to her. The two had been having a brief affair for some time before. When Anita decided that she would tell Dunn's wife about the affair, the two got into an argument, where Todd allegedly begged her not to do it.

However, according to the defense, things quickly got out of hand after Anita placed a gun on the counter, which Todd took as a threat and instinctively attacked her. Todd also allegedly claimed that he did not mean to kill her, but it quickly went that way.

This part of the story was presented as a part of the defense with no concrete proof. Anita Dunn's family has claimed that there was no affair, as alleged by Greathouse, as Anita was not the kind of woman who would have an affair.

According to the prosecution, he first slapped Dunn, then choked her with his hands. As she began to struggle, he first tried chocking her with a kitchen towel, followed by an electric cord from a lamp.

After killing her, he put her in the back of her car, drove to a nearby abandoned mine shaft, and disposed of her body there.

He went on to act as if nothing had happened for the next two days. According to sources, after the body was found, Todd decided to come clean and tell the truth. After the court case took place, the jury deliberated for 25 minutes before delivering their verdict.

Todd Greathouse was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole. He was sentenced in 2017 and continues to be in prison as of today.

The upcoming episode of Murder in the Heartland will air on May 30, 2022.

