When will Unraveled: Once a Killer air on Discovery+? Release date, hosts and more about true crime special

Discovery+ is all set to expose the 'One and Done Killers' in its upcoming special, Unraveled: Once a Killer.

The series is produced by Joke Productions with Joke Fincioen, Biagio Messina, and Jeff Kuntz serving as executive producers and Tim Baney as senior executive producer. It will be hosted by Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming true-crime special, premiering on April 22, exclusively on Discovery+.

When is Unraveled: Once a Killer expected to air?

Discovery+'s two-hour true-crime special Unraveled: Once a Killer will air on Friday, April 22. The latest installment of the series will be hosted by Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter, who will investigate and discuss how DNA genealogy has played an important part in solving these decade-old cases.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"In the next installment of the Unraveled anthology, Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen investigate the most elusive criminal to ever strike – the 'one and done killer.' These mysterious offenders commit a brutal murder without sufficient evidence, never kill again, and disappear back into society for decades, leaving detectives and criminal profilers with an unsolvable case."

It further reads:

"With a companion podcast releasing in advance of the two-hour special, Unraveled exposes the limitations of criminal profiling and reveals a new investigative technique that could change the way investigators interpret cold cases."

The five-part podcast series aired on platforms like Apple and Spotify on March 23 and its upcoming special will begin streaming this week.

About the hosts

The hosts of the podcast series, Alexis and Billy, are lovers of true crimes and mysteries. Alexis Linkletter is a Los Angeles-based true-crime documentary producer, podcaster and investigative journalist whose focused interest is in serial killers and police corruption.

Similarly, Billy Jensen is a true-crime journalist, author, producer, and investigative reporter who has spent more than 20 years reporting true crime stories, unsolved murders, missing persons and serial killers.

More about the podcast series

The upcoming documentary, Unraveled: Once a Killer, is said to explore two-decades-old cases: The case of a young Canadian couple who turned up dead after a trip to Seattle and a small-town schoolteacher who was murdered in her apartment.

The man in question was supposedly arrested in May 2018 in Washington, but a similar arrest was also made a month later in Pennsylvania about an unsolved murder case from 1992. The similarity between these killers was that they were overlooked at the time, but now due to genetic genealogy, these cases can be solved.

Stream Unraveled: Once a Killer on Discovery+ from April 22.

