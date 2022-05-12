'Our Father' review: A heart-wrenching true story told through the eyes of victims

Our Father, the highly awaited heartbreaking documentary series, premiered this May 11, 2022, on Netflix. Lucie Jourdan is the director of the documentary. Without a shred of doubt, has done a phenomenal job in depicting the victims' side of the story.

The official description of the movie given by Netflix, along with the trailer for the series, reads:

"A top fertility doctor had a sickening secret: he was using his own sperm. Decades later, his “children” band together to pursue justice."

Since the spine-chilling documentary arrived on Netflix, it has already started to gain a lot of attention from both the audience and the critics worldwide.

The audience is bound to feel for the victims as they witness their lives falling apart and going upside down in a fraction of the moment when they get to know the truth about their biological father.

Review of Netflix documentary film Our Father

A ghastly real-life story

Netflix's brand new true-crime documentary film is undoubtedly one of the best true-crime documentaries. The documentary film tells the rattling story of Dr. Donald Cline, a fertility specialist who misuses his position by non-consensually inseminating (IVF) numerous patients with his sperm. All this went down at his clinic in Indianapolis.

He even swapped the patient's husband's sperm with his own in many cases, resulting in having over 94 childrent, as showcased in the jaw-dropping series.

The promotional poster of Our Father, currently streaming on Netflix (Image via Netflix/Google)

The most heart-wrenching part of the documentary is the very end. The audience witnesses Dr. Donald Cline walking away from facing consequnces with only a $500 fine. His biological children are left looking at him with sunken faces.

Outstanding direction

As the director of the documentary film, Lucie Jourdan has done an incredible job in depicting the sickening truths about Dr. Donald Cline and his heinous actions over so many years, emotionally ruining so many families.

A still from Our Father (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

The director used original video footage and audio recordings of Dr. Donald Cline that made the documentary film even more intense and spine-chilling. The recordings, especially where Dr. Cline tries to prevent Jacoba Ballard from revealing his dreadful truth to the world, are disturbing as there are no signs of remorse or even sympathy in his voice for his biological children.

The director successfully emphasized and showcased the emotional upheaval faced by the victims as they went through the entire experience, from learning the blindsiding truth about their biological father to not getting proper justice. Hence, the direction in the documentary film is quite praiseworthy.

A still from Our Father (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Catch the jaw-dropping and astounding true-crime documentary movie, Our Father, which made its debut on May 11, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Edited by Srijan Sen