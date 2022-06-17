Alex Murdaugh update: Where is South Carolina lawyer now and what is his rumored net worth?

Alex Murdaugh, a former renowned attorney from South Carolina, has been in prison since around September or October 2021 with as many as 71 allegations against him.

The growing list of charges against him include stealing $8.5 million, forgery, breach of trust, computer crime and money laundering charges.

According to reports, his rumored net worth is currently at $1M.

In June 2021, Murdaugh's wife Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son Paul Murdaugh were found dead at their property in Islandton, South Carolina.

The horrifying story of the Murdaugh family murder case and its aftermath will be examined in a brand new 3-part documentary series Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty. The series is all set to make its debut this June 19 (Sunday), 2022, at 9/8c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and the same day on Discovery +.

Viewers have been interested in finding out the truth about the unsolved brutal murder in the Murdaugh family as well as what happened to Alex Murdaugh after the incident.

So, let's dive right in to know everything about Alex Murdaugh's whereabouts before the docuseries' premiere on ID and Discovery +.

Know all about former powerful South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh before ID's docuseries arrives

Who is Alex Murdaugh and what is his rumored net worth?

A still of Alex Murdaugh with his family (Image Via YouTube/Google)

Murdaugh is a 53-year-old based in South Carolina and has been in the news due to a growing list of criminal charges against him. The criminal charges against the former powerful attorney have only grown since the deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie and his son 22-year-old Paul in June 2021.

For more than three generations, the Murdaugh family has served as, what is possibly, the most renowned and acclaimed prosecutor in the five-county area of the state.

Alex Murdaugh's late son and wife, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh (Image Via YouTube/Google)

Alex met his wife Maggie in 1991 right after she had graduated from South Carolina University, and soon after that, the two got married. They had two sons together, Buster Murdaugh was the elder one while Paul was the younger one.

Alex Murdaugh's estimated rumored net worth is around $1 million - most of which has reportedly come from his long-term career as an attorney. As a South Carolina attorney, it is reported that he would bring in nearly $250k+ on a yearly basis.

What happened to him and where is he now?

A still of Alex Murdaugh in courtroom (Image Via YouTube/Google)

In September 2021, Alex was allegedly shot in the head while changing his car's tire on the 15000 block of Salkehatchie Road on his way to Charleston. This was confirmed by Alex's lawyer Jim Griffin. Murdaugh was later airlifted to a Savannah hospital.

In a statement on September 6, 2021, Murdaugh said:

"The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life....I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders....I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt, including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships."

However, Murdaugh was arrested on September 16, 2021, for committing a severe insurance-fraud scheme. The scheme allegedly involved arrangements for a hit-man to shoot him so his eldest son Buster would receive his entire life insurance money.

State grand jury indictment states that Murdaugh is currently facing a total of 71 charges.

Don't forget to catch Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty - premiering Sunday, June 19 on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

