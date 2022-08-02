People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s - Who killed Dianne Hood and where is she now?

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, the highly anticipated brand new true-crime series that investigates the brutal murder case of Dianne Hood. Episode 1 premiered on Investigation Discovery on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8/7 CT.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

As stated in the official synopsis for the premiere episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, titled 1990: Valley of the Damned:

"People Magazine investigates the 1990 murder of Dianne Hood; nobody can understand why someone would murder the well-liked mother, but the investigation uncovers two broken marriages, an extramarital affair and one man trying to control two women."

Dianne Hood was a 32-year-old woman and a mother of three who was cold-bloodedly murdered by a woman named Jennifer Reali in September 1990.

Viewers are eager to learn all about the whereabouts of Jennifer Reali, the monstrous murderer since the news of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Episode 1 was dropped by Investigation Discovery.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep to find out all about the murderer, Jennifer Reali, as ID's People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s explores the astounding murder case.

Learn all about Jennifer Reali as the case is explored by ID's People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Episode 1

A still of Dianne Hood with her family (Image Via Oxygen/Google)

This horrifying and astounding story goes back to September 12, 1990. Jennifer Reali was a 28-year-old woman from Colorado. She was the wife of an Army officer, Ben Reali. She also went on to have two children with her husband.

Later, she got into a romantic affair with a man named Brian Hood, who was married to Dianne Hood. 28-year-old Jennifer Reali's life was pretty ordinary before she committed a monstrous crime that changed her life forever.

On September 12, 1990, Jennifer Reali reportedly attacked Dianne Hood with an antique .45-caliber gun when Dianne was returning from one of her support group sessions at the local community center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

After that, Reali stood over her body and pulled the trigger a second time, cutting Dianne's life short.

She was later arrested for the murder of Dianne Hood. During the trial, Reali revealed that the murder was pre-planned and was initiated by Dianne's husband, Brian Hood, with whom she was having a romantic affair.

A still of Dianne Hood's husband, Brian Hood (Image Via People/Google)

She exclaimed:

"He kept discussing that he wanted his wife dead. He convinced me I was the one who should kill his wife. So on September 12, I went to the place he said she would be, and I killed her."

In 1992, Jennifer Reali pleaded guilty, was convicted of the first-degree cold-blooded murder of Dianne Hood, and received a sentence of life imprisonment. But in 2011, Reali was given parole by the then-governor of Colorado.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s Episode 1 arrives on August 1, 2022, on Investigation Discovery (Image Via Investigation Discovery/Instagram)

In 2014, Jennifer Reali was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Three years later, in 2017, she was paroled. But, just months into her parole, she passed away at 55 on March 24, 2018.

Watch People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s on Investigation Discovery.

