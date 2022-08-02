5 chilling details from Dianne Hood murder case

The bone-chilling Dianne Hood murder case is revisited in the premiere episode of Investigation Discovery's highly arresting true-crime show People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s. The episode arrived on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8/7c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The title of the episode is 1990: Valley of the Damned, and according to the official synopsis for the episode:

"People Magazine investigates the 1990 murder of Dianne Hood; nobody can understand why someone would murder the well-liked mother, but the investigation uncovers two broken marriages, an extramarital affair and one man trying to control two women."

Since Investigation Discovery announced the episode depicting the brutal murder of Hood, viewers have been eager to learn about the hair-raising murder case.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out some of the most significant facts about the horrifying murder case.

Learn 5 heart-wrenching facts about the 1990 Dianne Hood murder case

Who was Dianne Hood?

A still of Dianne Hood (Image Via Oxygen/Google)

Dianne Hood was a 32-year-old woman living in Colorado. She originally belonged to Pecos County, Texas, where she was born in July 1958. As a person, she was deeply religious and used to visit churches quite often.

She tied the knot with a religious man named Brian Hood, who used to work as an insurance salesman. Her husband was a fellow church-goer as well. Dianne went on to have three children with her husband, Brian Hood.

Dianne's life seemed perfectly normal, however, everything turned upside-down when a heinous crime occurred, and Dianne's life was cut short.

When and where did the spine-chilling incident take place?

The victim was returning from a support group session when she was brutally attacked and shot to death (Image for representation Via Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

It was September 12, 1990, when the hair-raising incident took place and changed Dianne's future forever. Reportedly, Dianne had lupus. Due to her medical condition, she took part in several support groups at the local community center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

On September 12, 1990, Dianne was allegedly on her way home from one such support session at the local community center when the terrifying incident happened.

What happened to Dianne Hood?

Reportedly, a masked attacker attacked Dianne from behind with an antique .45-caliber gun. The attacker snatched her purse and mercilessly shot her from behind with the gun.

The attacker allegedly stood over her body, shooting her once again and ending her valuable life. The murderer tried to make the scene look like a robbery. However, it was revealed that Dianne Hood was cold-bloodedly murdered with proper planning.

Who was the murderer of Dianne Hood?

A still of Jennifer Reali (Image Via People/Google)

Later on, as the investigation went deeper, it was disclosed that Dianne's husband was having an affair with a 28-year-old woman named Jennifer Reali, who was the one who committed the sinister crime of killing Dianne.

Jennifer Reali was married to an Army officer, Ben Reali, and the couple had two children.

During her trial, she confessed to her heinous crime and disclosed that Dianne's husband planned and initiated the murder and commanded Jennifer Reali to do it.

What happened to Jennifer Reali and Brian Hood?

A still of Brian Hood (Image Via People/Google)

Jennifer Reali was reportedly found guilty and convicted of Dianne Hood's first-degree murder in 1992 and received life imprisonment. However, in 2011, Jennifer Reali's sentence was commuted by the then-governor of Colorado, providing her with parole eligibility.

Jennifer was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014. She paroled in 2017. However, just months after she was paroled, Jennifer died on March 24, 2018, when she was 55.

Brian Hood was also arrested and convicted of his wife Dianne's second-degree murder and murder conspiracy. Brian Hood went on to receive a sentence of 37 years of imprisonment. In March 2019, he was reportedly paroled.

