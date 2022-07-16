American Monster: What happened to Randy Ferguson?

Randy Ferguson, a 45-year-old machinist from Puyallup, Washington, was brutally murdered by his wife Angela Ferguson in 2006. The horrifying and gruesome murder is all set to be explored in the eighth and latest episode of ID's true-crime series American Monster Season 8.

Episode 8 of Season eight will be released on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 9/8c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

The new episode is directed by Bill Thomas, while Bruce Kennedy is the writer and the official synopsis of Episode 8 of American Monster season 8 reads:

"As gentle giant Randy Ferguson approaches his 40th birthday, his sisters worry that he'll never have a family of his own; that all changes when Randy meets single mom Angela Phillips; but the beautiful life they build together hides an ugly secret."

Since Investigation Discovery announced the news of the chilling murder case, true crime fans have been eagerly waiting to see everything that transpired.

Let's take a look at Randy Ferguson's murder before Investigation Discovery and Discovery+ air the eight episode of American Monster Season 8.

Everything about the killing of Randy Ferguson before the latest episode of American Monster airs

Who was Randy Ferguson and how did he die?

Randy Ferguson was a 45-year old man who lived in Puyallup, Washington with his wife of five years, Angela Ferguson. Randy and Angela had a little daughter, Alison.

When the two met, Angela already had adult children of her own from a previous relationship. After the couple got married, they lived in their South Hill house in Puyallup, Washington, with their daughter and Angela's children.

However, everything went downhill and the couple began fighting constantly. Randy's sister, Lisa Moore, said that they would fight because of Angela's manipulative, jealous and controlling nature.

Lisa also said that she regretted helping Randy meet Angela after seeing her brother suffer in the marriage for several years.

Randy Ferguson's dead body was later discovered in the trunk of his car (Image for representation Via SirArunrugstichai/Getty Images)

Randy's suffering was about to end soon, but in a very tragic manner, with Angela shooting him twice in the head, killing him. The 45-year-old's life was brutally cut short by his wife on March 23, 2006, following a severe argument.

Randy's cold and lifeless body, with two bullet wounds to the head, was found two days later, on March 26, 2006, in the trunk of his 1990 Dogde Intrepid car. The car was allegedly pushed to a barrier south of Gig Harbor, located nearly eight miles northwest of Tacoma.

Initially, after the discovery of the body, Angela claimed that she knew nothing about her husband's death and appeared quite heartbroken. However, the cops dug deeper and upon finding blood at the residence, they confronted Angela about it. The 39-year-old confessed to the crime but said that it was an accident. She also used her adult children to cover up the murder.

Angela was arrested and in 2007, she received a prison sentence of twenty-six years and eight months. Randy's wife and killer is currently serving her prison time at the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

Angela Ferguson was arrested for the murder of her husband Randy Ferguson (Image for representation Via Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

After the murder, Randy's sister Lisa Moore adopted his then 4-year-old daughter. In an interview, Moore spoke about the effects of the tragic murder on Allison's life. She said:

"Considering, she is doing well,...Alison forever will have those memories sketched in her head. She still can recall that night like it happened yesterday, unfortunately." (Via Auburn Reporter)

Don't forget to catch the brand new episode of American Monster Season 8, arriving this Sunday, July 17, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

