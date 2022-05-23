 Olivia Wilde receives support online as Twitter slams pregnancy rumors 

Rumours of Olivia Wilde being pregnant have found its way online after the actress was captured by paparazzi from an unflattering angle. The 38-year old’s stomach looked bloated as she enjoyed the hustle and bustle of New York. This led to several passionate Harry Styles fans speculating online that she was pregnant with the Watermelon Sugar singer’s child. Other netizens have since slammed Harry Styles fans for body shaming the actress.

Olivia Wilde was spotted during a solo outing in the Big Apple on Saturday. A picture of her dressed down in a pair of wide-legged black pants and a baggy graphic t-shirt with Smith’s Morrissey in the front took over social media. The Her actress accessorized her outfit with several jewellery pieces, and a blue tinted glasses. She carried a brown and yellow bag as well.

Paparazzi are guilty of capturing celebrities in the most unexpected angles. One of the photos that went viral included the actress’ stomach looking bloated. This sparked pregnancy rumors.

Her outing comes just days after she promoted Harry Style’s new album’s song Music for a Sushi Restaurant. The duo have been dating since they filmed together for Don’t Worry Darling which is expected to release on September 23, 2022. Olivia Wilde directed and starred in the thriller, however, she was not paired with the pop-singer.

Twitter users slam Olivia Wilde's pregnancy rumours

Netizens were livid to see Harry Styles fans swarm the internet with rumours of the actress being pregnant. Many slammed them, stating that they were “body-shaming” the mother of two.

Several other fans also commented that “Larry” shippers would be exasperated to hear the actress having Styles’ child. The “Larry” fan group consists of those who ship Harry Styles with former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson. The conspiracy theory of the two being romantically intertwined has been floating around the internet for several years. Though Tomlinson has stated that he is straight and has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, the internet refuses to believe that he is not dating Harry Styles.

Reacting to the rumours regarding Olivia Wilde being pregnant, a few tweets read:

sk @kirkxxs olivia wilde pregnant with harry’s baby… we’re about to see levels of delusion we have not seen since larries convinced themselves that louis tomlinson’s baby was fake. everyone prepare yourselves. olivia wilde pregnant with harry’s baby… we’re about to see levels of delusion we have not seen since larries convinced themselves that louis tomlinson’s baby was fake. everyone prepare yourselves.

Ladd @LaddCharlton If olivia wilde is pregnant just cuz her belly isn't flat, then over 75% of this country must be pregnant. If olivia wilde is pregnant just cuz her belly isn't flat, then over 75% of this country must be pregnant.

☹️ @DlPYOUINHONEY no but idc about olivia wilde but people really should stop commenting on other women bodies and stop assuming someone is just pregnant because it’s actually toxic and gross no but idc about olivia wilde but people really should stop commenting on other women bodies and stop assuming someone is just pregnant because it’s actually toxic and gross

emma is seeing 5sos 🫶🏻💗 @irwinrry_ not defending miss olivia wilde but people need to realize that she is a WOMAN who has had TWO kids. bloating is normal, so is having a bulge at the bottom of your stomach. it’s called a uterus. please do your research before you start a ridiculous rumor about her being pregnant. not defending miss olivia wilde but people need to realize that she is a WOMAN who has had TWO kids. bloating is normal, so is having a bulge at the bottom of your stomach. it’s called a uterus. please do your research before you start a ridiculous rumor about her being pregnant.

Haven🪺 Is Little Freak’s #1 Fan @harrysnewsuitt the way y’all are body shaming olivia wilde right now and saying she’s pregnant because you saw one angle where her stomach wasn’t flat…is all kinds of f*cked up.

She was pictured with a flat stomach the same day, stop commenting on her body ffs the way y’all are body shaming olivia wilde right now and saying she’s pregnant because you saw one angle where her stomach wasn’t flat…is all kinds of f*cked up. She was pictured with a flat stomach the same day, stop commenting on her body ffs

ʳᵘᵇʸ🪩 @jupiterzass do y’all know how offensive it is to say a woman is pregnant just because their stomach isn’t flat?… leave olivia wilde alone man do y’all know how offensive it is to say a woman is pregnant just because their stomach isn’t flat?… leave olivia wilde alone man😭😭

heidi™️ @heidisversion honestly i hope olivia wilde does end up being pregnant with harry’s baby because seeing l*rries come up with their delusional theories would be great entertainment honestly i hope olivia wilde does end up being pregnant with harry’s baby because seeing l*rries come up with their delusional theories would be great entertainment

оливия @oliviagrace737 larries talking about olivia wilde as if they know her and saying she abandoned her entire family is SENDING me larries talking about olivia wilde as if they know her and saying she abandoned her entire family is SENDING me

lєαh @flutzafana Hope Olivia Wilde is actually pregnant so we can witness the breakdown of larries 2.0 and because I love mess Hope Olivia Wilde is actually pregnant so we can witness the breakdown of larries 2.0 and because I love mess

🌙 @lavishlyvain like ik why they hate her but that’s such a random person to hate finding a way to hate olivia wilde is so crazylike ik why they hate her but that’s such a random person to hate finding a way to hate olivia wilde is so crazy 😭 like ik why they hate her but that’s such a random person to hate

The Booksmart actress has two children with her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Their son Otis and daughter Daisy were born in 2014 and 2016 respectively. The couple ended their relationship in November 2020.

Olivia Wilde shows support for Harry Styles on Instagram

Harry Style’s song Music from his latest album Harry’s House played in the background of a restaurant full of people. Wilde took to her stories to record the same. Many were seen making their way to the dance floor enjoying Styles’ groovy song.

In the first track of his third solo record, Harry Styles can be heard singing about somebody’s “green eyes” and how his muse is so hot he “could cook an egg on you.” He goes on to describe the person in the song as “sweet ice cream.”

Harry Styles was not present at the location along with Wilde. The latter, however, showed her support.

