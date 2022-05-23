 Olivia Wilde receives support online as Twitter slams pregnancy rumors 

Rumours of Olivia Wilde being pregnant have found its way online after the actress was captured by paparazzi from an unflattering angle. The 38-year old’s stomach looked bloated as she enjoyed the hustle and bustle of New York. This led to several passionate Harry Styles fans speculating online that she was pregnant with the Watermelon Sugar singer’s child. Other netizens have since slammed Harry Styles fans for body shaming the actress.
Olivia Wilde was spotted during a solo outing in the Big Apple on Saturday. A picture of her dressed down in a pair of wide-legged black pants and a baggy graphic t-shirt with Smith’s Morrissey in the front took over social media. The Her actress accessorized her outfit with several jewellery pieces, and a blue tinted glasses. She carried a brown and yellow bag as well.
Paparazzi are guilty of capturing celebrities in the most unexpected angles. One of the photos that went viral included the actress’ stomach looking bloated. This sparked pregnancy rumors.
Her outing comes just days after she promoted Harry Style’s new album’s song Music for a Sushi Restaurant. The duo have been dating since they filmed together for Don’t Worry Darling which is expected to release on September 23, 2022. Olivia Wilde directed and starred in the thriller, however, she was not paired with the pop-singer.
Twitter users slam Olivia Wilde's pregnancy rumours
Netizens were livid to see Harry Styles fans swarm the internet with rumours of the actress being pregnant. Many slammed them, stating that they were “body-shaming” the mother of two.
Several other fans also commented that “Larry” shippers would be exasperated to hear the actress having Styles’ child. The “Larry” fan group consists of those who ship Harry Styles with former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson. The conspiracy theory of the two being romantically intertwined has been floating around the internet for several years. Though Tomlinson has stated that he is straight and has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, the internet refuses to believe that he is not dating Harry Styles.
Reacting to the rumours regarding Olivia Wilde being pregnant, a few tweets read:
The Booksmart actress has two children with her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Their son Otis and daughter Daisy were born in 2014 and 2016 respectively. The couple ended their relationship in November 2020.
Olivia Wilde shows support for Harry Styles on Instagram
Harry Style’s song Music from his latest album Harry’s House played in the background of a restaurant full of people. Wilde took to her stories to record the same. Many were seen making their way to the dance floor enjoying Styles’ groovy song.
In the first track of his third solo record, Harry Styles can be heard singing about somebody’s “green eyes” and how his muse is so hot he “could cook an egg on you.” He goes on to describe the person in the song as “sweet ice cream.”
Harry Styles was not present at the location along with Wilde. The latter, however, showed her support.