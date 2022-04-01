Harry Styles' 'As It Was' lyrics meaning explained as possible Olivia Wilde reference sends fans into a frenzy

Harry Styles took the internet by storm after dropping his much-anticipated new song As It Was. The track is the first and lead single from his upcoming third studio album Harry’s House, scheduled for release on May 20, 2022.

The two minutes and 47 seconds long track also arrived with an accompanying music video starring Styles. The pop star teamed up with his longtime collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, who produced the new song.

As It Was is Styles’ first music release since he last dropped his blockbuster album Fine Line in 2019. The song opened to immediate rave reviews among listeners and started trending on social media.

Fans were also left curious about the song's underlying meaning, with many speculating about a possible lyric reference to Styles’ rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Exploring the meaning of Harry Styles' As It Was

'As It Was' is the lead single of Harry Styles' third album 'Harry's House' (Image via YouTube/As It Was)

Harry Styles revealed his much-awaited single As It Was earlier this week before dropping the track on April 1, 2022. Although the song emanates a catchy vibe with its upbeat synth-pop tune, the lyrics take a more vulnerable and melancholic route.

The track opens with the voice of a child, saying:

“Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you!”

It then proceeds to touch upon a sense of personal conflict with the undertone of an emotional, romantic plea:

“Holdin' me back / Gravity's holdin' me back / I want you to hold out the palm of your hand / Why don't we leave it at that?”

Some listeners also believe that the song focuses on Styles’ relationship with fame and how his life changed after achieving stardom:

“In this world, it's just us / You know it's not the same as it was.”

At one point, it also highlights possible themes of isolation and loneliness. The singer directly refers to his name and croons:

“Answer the phone / ‘Harry, you’re no good alone / Why are you sitting at home on the floor? / What kind of pills are you on?”

The line before the final chorus leaves fans speculating further as many consider it a possible lyric reference to Styles’ rumored love interest Olivia Wilde and her two children with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis:

“Leave America, two kids follow her / I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first.”

Wilde and Styles met after the singer was cast in the former’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling. The duo was first linked after being photographed holding hands at a friend’s wedding in early 2021.

Prior to the release of As It Was, a source told In Touch Weekly that there was a “really good chance” of Styles writing one of his songs on “how he feels” about Wilde in his new album. However, the insider also asked fans not to expect anything “straightforward”:

“He likes to keep his personal life private. But then again, he is in love, so maybe, he’ll surprise us with a song that’s all about his feelings for Olivia.”

The source further said:

“He likes to write in a general way, about his experiences, dreams, whatever inspires him, but nothing that points directing to a specific individual. That may have changed.”

Olivia Wilde Updates @WildeUpdates Olivia and the kids at Harry's show 🥺 Olivia and the kids at Harry's show 🥺😭😭 https://t.co/M1EVONWV9z

Although Styles and Wilde are yet to officially confirm their relationship, they have been spotted together on several occasions throughout 2021. Wilde even joined Styles in his sold-out Love On Tour concert last year.

Fans react to Harry Styles’ new single

Harry Styles' new song 'As It Was' took the internet by storm (Image via YouTube/As It Was)

Harry Styles’ new single, As It Was, has become one of the most anticipated releases ever since the singer dropped the announcement of his upcoming Harry’s House album.

Fans were sent into a frenzy shortly after Styles dropped the track, and listeners noted a possible lyric reference to Olivia Wilde within the song. Several people took to Twitter to react to the single and its speculated Wilde reference:

Kristen (not stewart) @cheatmanced “Leave America, two kids, follow her.” The wedding bells? The kids in the beginning of As It Was? The upside down home album cover? Harry got the TEA, this has Olivia Wilde’s name written all over it. “Leave America, two kids, follow her.” The wedding bells? The kids in the beginning of As It Was? The upside down home album cover? Harry got the TEA, this has Olivia Wilde’s name written all over it. https://t.co/CvCNrYzm7f

H @mickydawsons are my ears deceiving me or is “as it was” abt olivia wilde… are my ears deceiving me or is “as it was” abt olivia wilde…

f @greatfolklore this album is gonna be about olivia wilde huh this album is gonna be about olivia wilde huh https://t.co/WWmnASU2q7

Emma @sturdygirlemma Ok but is that one of Olivia Wilde’s kids at the beginning of As It Was?! Ok but is that one of Olivia Wilde’s kids at the beginning of As It Was?!

🏠 katie 🍒 @whatniall furious that i looked up how many children olivia wilde has after hearing those lyrics and it’s 2 #asitwas furious that i looked up how many children olivia wilde has after hearing those lyrics and it’s 2 #asitwas https://t.co/ym8C7HTLEa

dani🪴 @canyon_moon_808 My jealousy can’t deal with the fact that this whole album is probably about Olivia Wilde My jealousy can’t deal with the fact that this whole album is probably about Olivia Wilde

jane @janejholt The way as it was is just so very about olivia Wilde and her kids wow The way as it was is just so very about olivia Wilde and her kids wow

emily ✨ @emilyiliwys harry styles can you make it a little less obvious with the rest of the songs that they are about olivia wilde thanks harry styles can you make it a little less obvious with the rest of the songs that they are about olivia wilde thanks

Sophie Irene ✨ @SophieAmazing harry styles did not try to hide the fact his new single is about olivia wilde at ALL harry styles did not try to hide the fact his new single is about olivia wilde at ALL

Olamide @Olamidexox1 If the child at the beginning of As it was is one of Olivia Wilde’s children I will fight @Harry_Styles If the child at the beginning of As it was is one of Olivia Wilde’s children I will fight @Harry_Styles

jacob frey resign challenge @ohheysimone so that kid at the beginning of the new harry styles single is olivia wilde and jason sudeikis’s kid right so that kid at the beginning of the new harry styles single is olivia wilde and jason sudeikis’s kid right

🌹Rose (Taylor’s Version) @BRBBTS7 I knew the album would be about Olivia Wilde but I wasn’t expecting a line about her kids right out the gate I wasn’t mentally prepared I knew the album would be about Olivia Wilde but I wasn’t expecting a line about her kids right out the gate I wasn’t mentally prepared

yarizard @yara_zayas1 olivia rodrigo wrote jealousy, jealousy just to prepare me for the moment when i have to hear harry sing about olivia wilde in his new album olivia rodrigo wrote jealousy, jealousy just to prepare me for the moment when i have to hear harry sing about olivia wilde in his new album

Harry Styles’ 13-track album Harry’s House will be released globally on May 20 and available for preorder. According to Rolling Stone, the musician will debut As It Was live while headlining the Coachella Festival on April 15 and 22.

Edited by Srijan Sen