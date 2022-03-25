Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022: Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta dates, tickets, price, and more

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has announced the Malaysia and Singapore dates for his ongoing Justice World Tour 2022. The Baby singer is slated to perform on October 22 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Bieber will be performing a decade after his last performance in Malaysia during the MTV World Stage Live in 2012.

His Indonesian concert is on November 3, 2022, at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium. The artist had previously announced four shows in Japan on November 9, November 12, November 16 and November 17.

Justin Bieber is currently touring North America with opening acts Jaden Smith and Eddie Benjamin.

Tickets for the Malaysia tour will be available starting March 31 via the GoLive website. The various ticket categories for the National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur concert slated for October 22 are Ghost VIP Package, Peaches VIP Package and Hold on VIP Package, with tickets priced at RM 2,088, RM 1,488 and RM 1,188 respectively.

Prices for general tickets are between RM 288 and RM 2088.

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 Asia dates

The dates and venues for the singers upcoming concert are listed below:

October 22, 2022 – Bukit Jalil National Stadium – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

November 3, 2022 – Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium – Jakarta, Indonesia

November 9, 2022 – Nagoya Dome – Nagoya, Japan

November 12, 2022 – Osaka Dome – Osaka, Japan

November 16 and 17, 2022 – Tokyo Dome – Tokyo, Japan

The Justice tour was slated to begin on May 14, 2020, but was rescheduled because of the pandemic. It finally kicked off on February 18 this year in San Diego, California, US.

The tour is named after Justin Bieber’s latest album, which was released in April 2021. The album received worldwide recognition and, according to promoters, became the most-streamed album in 117 countries, getting over nine billion streams on online platforms worldwide.

Currently, six singles have been released from the album, including the Grammy-nominated Peaches.

The international borders of Malaysia will re-open on April 1, bringing live events from international acts. Bieber, in a press statement, said,

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon."

Bieber’s set list includes Somebody, Hold On, Deserve You, Holy, Where Are U Now, What Do You Mean?, Yummy, Changes, Love Yourself, Off My Face, Confident, All That Matters, Don’t Go, Sorry, Love You Different, As I Am, Ghost, Lonely, 2 Much, Intentions, Boyfriend, Baby, Peaches and Anyone.

