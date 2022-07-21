Ted Lasso Season 3 update: Here's what we know so far

Ted Lasso, the critically acclaimed and much-celebrated Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series, is filming its highly anticipated third season. The series made Emmy Award history by getting nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards as a freshman comedy series.

The renewal of the series for Season 3 was announced in October 2020. Although Apple TV is yet to declare a final decision, the third season is probably the last season of the beloved sports-centered dramedy.

The series has been gleaned from some notable characters and formats from NBC Sports. Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly have been serving as the developers of Ted Lasso.

Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe have been giving music in the series. At the same time, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Jeff Ingold, and Bill Wrubel are the executive producers of the Apple TV+ series.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and a few other actors in the lead roles.

Fans of the series are highly excited to see what is about to come in the much-awaited Season 3 after the exciting end to Season 2. So, without further delay, let's dive in to learn all about Ted Lasso Season 3 ahead of its premiere on Apple TV+.

Latest updates on highly anticipated Ted Lasso Season 3 before it arrives on Apple TV+

Will Ted Lasso come to an end with the upcoming Season 3?

There is a high possibility that the much-cherished sports comedy-drama series is nearing its end as it is currently filming its Season 3. In a recent interview, one of the lead stars of the series, Brett Goldstein, while talking about the ending of the series, said:

"We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: Everyone dies." (Via Collider)

The actor, however, has not confirmed it as Apple has not officially announced the news.

Another lead actress on the beloved show, Hannah Waddingham, is not ready to bid goodbye to her character Rebecca Welton yet. Waddingham said in an interview:

"Brett and I were talking about [saying goodbye] earlier, and we’re both a little bit in denial but have been expecting it since the word go at the same time. It’s like a long, slow mourning. I love her, man. She’s the girl—my girl— that I’m walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that’s how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I’m not ready to not walk with her anymore." (Via Collider)

Waddingham further stated:

"I thought Jason would be pushed and pushed [to keep going]. I have an immense sadness because she’s brought quite a lot to my life. Jason has as well—an immeasurable amount. He has changed my life. He’s changed how I view people." (Via Deadline)

Ted Lasso @TedLasso This Elfie reminds me that great friends can really help your elf-esteem.



P.S. callin’ this an “Elfie” is the most obvious name since Vin Diesel This Elfie reminds me that great friends can really help your elf-esteem.P.S. callin’ this an “Elfie” is the most obvious name since Vin Diesel https://t.co/YIEVWAR1JW

Like Hannah Waddingham, actor Toheeb Jimoh, who portrays a significant character, Sam Obisanya, is finding it extremely hard to say goodbye to his character. He said:

"Across this three-season journey, I’ve gotten to understand him as a person. I could play him in my sleep now... It will be extremely difficult to say goodbye to him. I hope there’s more, man, I really do." (Via Collider)

Who will be returning for the highly anticipated Ted Lasso Season 3?

The series regulars are reportedly expected to return for Season 3, entailing Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, and several others.

The release date for Ted Lasso Season 3 is yet to be announced. But the season can be expected to be emotionally heavy and quite arresting.

