Emmy Awards 2022 nominations: Air time, how to watch it live and more details explored

Just like every year, the exciting Emmy Awards 2022 is on its way, and a hoard of great TV shows are ready to battle it out in one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the world. The official list of Emmy nominations will come out on July 12, 2022. It will be streamed live at 11.30 AM EST on the award ceremony's official page. The Emmy Awards 2022 will take place on September 12, 2022, on the NBC channel.

In the growing days of OTT and online streaming, there is no shortage of great television series, be it full-season length or mini-series. The only struggle this year will probably be the difficulty in choosing between great shows like the debutant Abbott Elementary, critically and commercially acclaimed Squid Games, and veteran TV shows like Better Call Saul.

Some TV shows also had a brilliant follow-up season after establishing themselves in the previous year's competition, such as Ted Lasso season 2. Overall, 2022 has been a brilliant year for TV all around.

More details about Emmy Awards 2022

The 74th edition of the prestigious Emmys will see a more densely packaged market, with many shows expected to make a splash in this year's contest. Some of these shows include Netflix's Squid Games, Apple TV's Severance, Ozark, Stranger Things season 4, Paramount's Yellowstone, NBC's This is Us, and Showtime's Yellowjackets.

While the majority of expectations lie with veteran shows like Showtime's Billions and Netflix's Stranger Things, there is some great new content that may cause an upset in the award ceremony. These include Showtime's massively underrated thriller/horror Yellowjackets and Hulu's critically acclaimed Only Murders in the Building. Critics have singled out Only Murders in the Building for its offbeat approach along with a great triple lead, which includes TV veterans like Steve Martin and Martin Short.

J. B. Smoove, the renowned Curb Your Enthusiasm alumni, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine heartthrob Melissa Fumero will host the virtual ceremony revealing the nominations. They will be joined by Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma.

The award ceremony's host has yet to be announced, but it will be difficult to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Cedric the Entertainer, who hosted the previous year's Emmy Awards. According to sources, it could be between Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson.

There is also one major update in this year's Emmy Awards 2022. Previously, the line between comedy and drama was established by their runtime. It is rather absurd, but the 30-minute and 45-minute format played a huge part in selecting the category where a dramedy can be accommodated. But with an increased number of dramedies all-around global television, the award ceremony will allow creators to choose the category that they think is best for the TV show.

This will reduce a lot of complications and put the shows in a category that would most aptly define them, irrespective of the runtime.

When will Emmy Awards 2022 nominations air?

The official list of nominations for this year's Emmy Awards 2022 will stream live on July 12, 2022, at 11.30 AM EST on the official page of the award ceremony. Stay tuned for more updates.

