49th Daytime Emmy Awards: How to watch, performers, live streaming details and more

CBS is all set to broadcast the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards live this year. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 9 PM ET. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will entertain the audience as hosts.

Associated with the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will honor US daytime shows from 2021. Moreover, this year's ceremony will also mark the reconfiguration of certain categories, focusing on genre, themes, and format, in an attempt to separate eligibility requirements for the Primetime and Daytime Emmy Awards.

Everything we know about the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards: Performers, presenters, livestream options, and more

The Daytime Emmy Awards have honoured achievements in a number of fields since 1974, with categories like daytime dramas, talk shows, educational programs, courtroom shows getting their due recognition. Lutz & Carr, an independent accounting company, is in charge of tallying the votes of the 1000+ officials in the television business to determine the winner of each award.

The annual awards ceremony will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. Presenters for the ceremony will include The Bold and the Beautiful stars Krista Allen, Tanner Novlan, and Lawrence Saint-Victor, alongside Days of our Lives actors Camila Banus, Galen Gering, Deidre Hall, James Reynolds, and Suzanne Rogers.

Reportedly, Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison, and Laura Wright from General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless stars Tracey Bregman, Sean Dominic, and Christian Le Blanc will also join as presenters. Other presenters for the night include Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Deborah Norville, and Scott Evans.

Daytime Emmys @DaytimeEmmys For the full list of 2022 #DaytimeEmmys nominees visit theemmys.tv/daytime/49th-n… and be sure to tune in to our ceremonies LIVE on June 18th (Creative Arts & Lifestyle) and June 24th (on CBS). For the full list of 2022 #DaytimeEmmys nominees visit theemmys.tv/daytime/49th-n… and be sure to tune in to our ceremonies LIVE on June 18th (Creative Arts & Lifestyle) and June 24th (on CBS). https://t.co/52EpW8orYA

Beyoncé and The Kelly Clarkson Show are among the top nominations this year, in addition to the typical frontrunners like The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital, among others.

The event will be broadcast live on CBS on June 24, 2022, from 9 PM to 11 PM ET. For users whose premium memberships include local CBS stations, the ceremony will also be accessible on Paramount+ for subscribers the next day.

Looking back at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards

The 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards, which was live-streamed online, took place at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 18 as a prelude to the upcoming event.

The Kelly Clarkson Show won five awards that night out of its nine nominations, marking the maximum number of wins in the ceremony. Other winners included The Drew Barrymore Show, CBS' The Young and the Restless, and Netflix’s Penguin Town, among others. Beyoncé was also nominated this year for her performance in Talks with Mama Tina.

Netflix received the most awards as a streaming platform, with series like Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Penguin Town, You vs. Wild, and Cat People receiving awards. The iconic The Ellen Show recently aired its last season and won the award for 'Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series.'

Catch the live broadcast of the 49th annual Daytime Emmys on Tuesday, June 24, 2022, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

