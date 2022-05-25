What time will The Ellen Show final episode air on CBS? Release date, guest list and more details explored

It is still a shock to many that The Ellen Show featuring Ellen DeGeneres as the host is officially coming to an end. Her reign is finally set to be over.

Bidding farewell to the iconic day-time talk show after hosting 19 seasons and generating a global fanbase, DeGeneres will sit in the hot seat for one last time for the Season 19 finale this Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET on CBS. DeGeneres and her crew filmed their last episode nearly a month ago, on April 28, 2022.

The comedian and TV host got emotional on Twitter, spilling her heart out:

"When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not."

She added:

"But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Release date, guest list, and other details explored ahead of The Ellen Show Season 19 finale

Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of the daytime talk show after the conclusion of the challenging 2020-21 season. The news came in the wake of a dispute involving an unhealthy work environment and low ratings.

The Ellen Show Season 19 continued running in the 2021-2022 period despite the controversy, but the Emmy-winning day-time talk show is now set to premiere its final episode this Thursday, May 26, 2022, live on CBS.

The host has a star-studded lineup of guests for the epic finale of her talk show, including High School Musical star Zac Efron, SNL star Kate McKinnon, singer/actor Justin Timberlake, Australian musician Keith Urban, rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, and actress Kerry Washington.

Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, host/author Oprah Winfrey, Bad Moms actress Mila Kunis, and pop sensation Bruno Mars are also expected to feature in the finale. Additionally, the British cousins Sophia Grace and Rose, who went viral for their cover of Nicki Minaj's Super Bass, will appear alongside Jennifer Aniston, the show's first-ever guest when it premiered in 2003. Academy Award recipient and record-breaking Grammy winner Billie Eilish will also grace the finale alongside legendary American pop singer, P!nk.

A year ago, DeGeneres told the Associated Press that she had requested advice regarding the talk show's afterlife from Oprah:

"I talked to Oprah, for sure. She gets it more than anybody on what this is like to do every single day. And her advice to me is to not make any decisions at all for a little while, just take a break and really think about the next move."

Why is The Ellen Show coming to an end?

Following sexual misconduct allegations and racially offensive statements, three of The Ellen Show's producers resigned. Ellen DeGeneres then made a public on-air apology defending herself and the show, claiming to be an honest person both on and off camera, despite her flaws.

Ellen also told The Hollywood Reporter,

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore."

Not long after, she announced her departure from The Ellen Show saying,

"You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time."

She clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that the scandal and consequent drop in ratings were not the reasons behind her canceling the show. She claimed to have signed a three-year contract in 2018 and shared:

"I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last."

Deadline confirmed in its report that following the Emmy-winning comedian's final episode as host, the talk show will be broadcast on affiliate stations throughout the summer with guest hosts and special episodes. The Ellen Show's team will also get rewards depending on the duration of their employment, along with healthcare provisions for up to six months following the conclusion.

Catch the final episode of The Ellen Show this Thursday, May 26, live on CBS.

