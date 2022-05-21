What is Niecy Nash’s net worth? Emmy Award-winning producer is set to host FOX’s 'Don’t Forget the Lyrics!'

FOX is set to premiere yet another musical reality TV show, Don’t Forget the Lyrics! that features Emmy Award winner Niecy Nash as the host.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! is the revival of a 2007 popular game show of the same name. The OG series went on for three seasons and was hosted by Sugar Ray's lead singer Mark McGrath. This time, the hosting responsibility falls on Nash’s shoulders.

The celebrity is not just an Emmy Award-winning producer, but has also been nominated thrice for a Primetime Emmy in the category of Best Actress and Supporting Actress.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! host Niecy Nash's net worth explored

Nash is a critically acclaimed producer, actress, host, and comedian who has an estimated net worth of $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She is known for working in multiple sitcoms including That’s So Raven, Reno 911, The Bernie Mac Show, The Rookie, When They See Us, Claws, Never Have I Ever, Family Guy, Getting On, and The Mindy Project.

Nash also hosted a home makeover show called Clean House and was a regular celebrity panelist on the entertainment news program, The Insider.

Some of her movie credits include G-Force, Selma, Code Name: The Cleaner, Guess Who, Not Easily Broken, and Uncorked.

The 52-year-old multi-talented celebrity was born in Palmdale, California. She had a younger brother who was reportedly killed at a young age. The incident led her mother to form M.A.V.I.S (Mothers Against Violence in Schools), where Nash is now the spokesperson.

After graduating from California State University, her debut movie was Boys on the Side (1995). The actress has been married thrice. Her first husband was Don Nash, with whom she has three children. She then tied the knot with Jay Tucker in 2011 and made a show out of it, titled Niecy Nash’s Wedding Bash.

She is currently married to singer Jessica Betts (August 29, 2020), who is popularly known as the winner of The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott (2005).

Meanwhile, Nash will be seen hosting season 1 of FOX’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! premiere date

The upcoming show, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, is a revival of a popular TV show of the same name. The concept is simple yet a little difficult to follow.

Contestants will pick songs from different genres and sing them with lyrics projected on a screen in front of them. When the music stops, the screen also shuts down. Will the contestants be able to remember the next line of the song? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Everyone thinks they know the words to the most popular songs of all time, but when there’s a million dollars at stake, will contestants be able to keep singing when the music stops? Or will they be at a loss for words? Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash hosts the all-new revival of the popular game show DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!”

The winner of the singing competition series will receive a whopping cash prize of $1 million. The synopsis further reads:

“If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million.”

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Episode 1 will air on Monday, May 23 at 8.00 pm ET on FOX. Created by Jeff Apploff, the show is executive produced by Apploff, Nash, Rupert Dobson, Garry Bormet, and Julie Pizzi.

