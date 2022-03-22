When will Name That Tune season 2 air on Fox? Release date, plot, and more explored

The music game show, Name That Tune, is back with another season on Fox. The upcoming show debuts next week and will test the music knowledge of the contestants as they face challenging music games to win money for their respective charities.

The contestants will test their knowledge of their art with a live band performance. The show will have various celebrity contestants going head-to-head on the game show to win the grand cash prize.

Release date, plot, and more about Name That Tune season 2

Season 2 of the much awaited game show, Name That Tune, will air next week on March 29, 2022, Tuesday, 9/8c on Fox.

Actress Jane Krakowski will host the show and former American Idol Judge Randy Jackson will return as the bandleader in the musical game show.

The show, with a total of eight episodes, will see various celebrity contestants battling it out to identify the tune of songs played by the on-stage orchestra or band in various challenges to win cash prizes for the charity they support.

According to FOX, the contestants competing against each other on the game show include:

Actress Jennie Garth, playing for the Equus Foundation vs. actor Ian Ziering, playing for The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

Actor and singer Tituss Burgess, playing for Broadway Dreams vs. singer Mel B., playing for Women’s Aid.

Former NFL star and actor Vernon Davis, playing for the Vernon Davis Foundation vs. former Super Bowl champ Victor Cruz, playing for the Victor Cruz Foundation.

TV Personality and singer Kelly Osbourne, playing for the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai vs. singer-songwriter JoJo, playing for The Hole in the Wall Gang.

Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy, playing for the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation vs. actress and director Kim Fields, playing for Back On My Feet.

Fuller House Actress Jodie Sweetin, playing for The Scleroderma Research Foundation vs. Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz, playing for the State Forty Eight Foundation.

Singer and songwriter Cassadee Pope, playing for Creative Waves Foundation vs. singer Jana Kramer, playing for Safe Horizon.

Laurie Hernandez, a gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, playing for both the Alzheimer’s Association and OneMind.org vs. five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin, playing for the Special Olympics.

Season 1 of the 42-minute game show premiered on January 6, 2021 and was filmed in Australia with American contestants. Season 2 of Name That Tune is set to premiere on March 29, 2022.

Edited by Sabika