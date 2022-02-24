Weber X Spice Girls merch drop: Where to buy and more about the vintage collection

Japanese vintage collective, Weber, is all ready to release its capsule collection in collaboration with Spice Girls. The partnership is subsequent to the 25th anniversary of the musical group’s number-one hit single Wannabe.

In 2021, the band celebrated the silver jubilee of their song, Wannabe, which was also ranked as “Most Streamed ’90s Song by a Female Artist” on Spotify in 2020. The group’s strong songstresses and their voices are a perfect example of “Girl Power” till the present day. In addition, it still retains the record for the bestselling album by a female pop group in history.

Earlier, the Japanese label celebrated the longevity of iconic Disney character Mickey Mouse. Weber launched the Flannel shirt and pant set in collaboration with contemporary fashion and streetwear brand, UNUSED.

Know more about the Weber x Spice Girls merchandise

The collab’s capsule collection offers printed hoodies, T-shirts, trucker caps, and more. The limited edition apparel will only be available for pre-order for 48 hours, starting on February 25. Those interested can place their hands on the merch via HBX.

The edition’s hoodies are made in a grayish tone and stamped with graphics from the English girl group’s debut studio album Spice. Released in 1996, the album marked the beginning of their golden era in the 90s.

Next in the collection are vintage T-Shirts designed in two distinct colors: black and white. Both colors are adorned with a monochrome image of the group.

Moving on, the nostalgic trucker caps are drawn in two different color combinations: black/white and pink/white. The caps are decorated with “Spice Girls” on them.

At the same time, another version of the same silhouette reflects the girls’ individual charisma as the different "spices." The sensational group includes Melanie Brown "Scary Spice", Melanie Chisholm "Sporty Spice", Emma Bunton "Baby Spice", Geri Halliwell "Ginger Spice", and Victoria Beckham "Posh Spice."

In other news, Spice Girl Melanie Brown aka Mel B was named the new ambassador for the Caribbean island of Nevis.

Coupled with that, just a week ago, LEGO unveiled its latest tribute set featuring the Spice Girls. The limited edition set will be available for purchase from March 1.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul