Who is Luke Bryan's wife? All about Caroline Boyer, who crashed American Idol set for a purpose

American Idol judge Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline “Lina” Boyer Bryan recently crashed the set of the reality music competition for a purpose – to take revenge on her husband.

Luke Bryan’s wife was on the American Idol set to prank her husband for all the shenanigans he has done for her so far. The judge was not only surprised to see his wife on set but was also taken aback by the prank.

All about Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Boyer

Caroline Boyer is one of the driving forces behind her husband Luke Bryan's success, who has been Entertainer of the Year multiple times at both the Academy Of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards. Years ago, when the singer-songwriter was struggling to make it big and “making about $10,000 a year,” Boyer used to work as a drug rep and run the house.

Boyer currently has a clothing line, Best Bad Influence, whose proceeds go to Brett Boyer Foundation. The foundation was built to raise awareness about congenital heart disease and was started in honor of her brother’s deceased daughter, Brett.

She even runs a miniature animal farm named Brett’s Barn, which is visited by Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s, and many others.

Bryan’s ladylove even appeared in his music video, Crash My Party, in 2013.

Being a fun person at heart, Boyer loves to play pranks on her friends and family members. Every year during the holiday season, she gets into the holiday event, Pranksmas, and makes sure no one is spared, especially her husband.

During one such prank, the lady hid in a cabinet above the fridge and spooked him so badly that he dropped the drink and screamed at the top of his voice. Her Instagram is loaded with such fun prank videos of the couple.

This time, too, Boyer disguised herself as the stage staff and disrupted the audition of a fake contestant on American Idol by munching chips. Judge Katty Perry was on board with her in this prank.

Initially, the country singer was a bit irritated by the behavior, but when he realized that it was his wife all along trying to prank him, he could not hold back and was surprised by her act.

Bryan instantly fell in love with Boyer when he saw her for the first time at a college bar in Statesboro, Georgia, named Dingus Magee’s. They went on to become friends and later became a couple.

After an on-again-off-again relationship for a couple of years, the couple got married on December 8, 2006, on the island of Turks and Caicos. The following year, Bryan released his first big hit, All My Friends Say, and has captivated the audience since then with his singing.

