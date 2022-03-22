"What a discovery": Fans react as American Idol contestant Morgan Gruber makes her way to Hollywood

ABC's American Idol aired its final round of auditions on Match 21, 2022. The singing competition will explore another set of talented singers in Episode 5. The new season premiered on February 27, 2022, and has gained massive popularity among viewers. The auditions were held across Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, and Tennessee.

Episode 5 of American Idol debuted immensely talented singers/songwriters who impressed judges with their performances. Some of the contestants include Carly Mickeal, Kaylin Robinson, Cameron Whitcomb, Matt Gorman, and Emyrson Flora, among many others.

One of the performances that really melted the judges' hearts was that of Morgan Gruber. One fan tweeted:

This time in Season 20, the show has made a couple of changes to its format. One of them is that while the contestants attain a golden ticket after exceptional auditions, nine lucky contestants will also be awarded a platinum ticket. So far, two contestants, HunterGirl and Kenedi Anderson, have received platinum tickets.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Morgan Gruber's performance

Fans were thoroughly impressed with Morgan Gruber's audition and took to social media to express their feelings.

Paul Bacon @PaulBacon30

Morgan's GOING TO HOLLYWOOD!!! WOW!!!

#AmericanIdol What a very BIG surprise by the judges!!!Morgan's GOING TO HOLLYWOOD!!! WOW!!!

@lukebryan @itsmorgangruber Grandmas are the best! And Morgan's was absolutely right! A true talent with an incredible story. #AmericanIdol

Morgan saying her grandma inspired her to try out for auditions - so sweet! #AmericanIdol

#IdolAuditions Morgan Gruber fell right into the emotion, no visible nerves, pleasing tone. Had the judges mmm and ahhing. Def a great performance. #AmericanIdol

This is an amazing performance by morgan gruber #AmericanIdol

American Idol contestant Morgan Gruber blows away judges with her performance

The 17-year-old Morgan Gruber stunned the judges with her vocals. The contestant performed Can't Be Loved by Elle King. The judges were speechless at first but then proceeded to cheer for her. Katy Perry said:

"Wow, Gruber! That was really amazing. I don't really have that many critiques for you."

Upon asking her why she chose American Idol, the contestant revealed that she had been watching the show for a long time but wasn't confident of singing in public. She only did this as a tribute to her grandmother, who passed away two years ago.

"For the longest time, everybody would have to turn around when I would sing. I wouldn't sing in front of anybody. My grandma just encouraged me to sing anywhere I could. My grandma had ovarian cancer for over five years. She was really sick, so she just wanted me to sing for me. She's my guardian angel."

Lionel Richie was pleased with the audition and said:

"You came in here and gave us not only fabulous delivery, but it's your style. So if I heard your voice, single among everybody else, I'd know- it's Morgan. That's what you want in this business."

Gruber won a golden ticket to Hollywood. The judges believed in her potential and stated that her grandmother was "right on the money."

American Idol will also see contestants from previous seasons appearing on the music reality competition to guide the current Season 20 batch. David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, and Lauren Alaina recently made their official debut.

