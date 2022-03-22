When will American Idol Season 20 episode 5 air? Release date, contestants and more about ABC series

ABC’s mega music reality competition, American Idol season 20 has received immense viewership since its release, Feb 27. The show has telecast four superhit episodes so far and will air its fifth on Monday, March 21, at 8.00 p.m. ET.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, will be looking out for the best singers in the final audition round that will take place in the upcoming episode.

So far, auditions have taken place in Austin, Texas, Tennessee, and Nashville, which have given the show amazingly talented contestants. American Idol season 20 features contestants from different parts of the country who showcase their singing talent in front of an esteemed panel of judges to ultimately win a life-turning record deal and a grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. As auditions across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, continue, the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists; and the final Platinum Ticket winner is revealed.

American Idol’s biggest stars to appear in episode 5

American Idol season 20 will continue to feature stars in its final audition round in episode 5. Before the show enters its 20th Hollywood Week, contestants will give their best to become a part of the roster.

Moreover, the upcoming episode will see Idol contestants from previous seasons appearing on the music reality competition to guide the current participants. David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, and Lauren Alaina were seen in the upcoming episode’s trailer as the show's alums.

Contestants set to appear in episode 5 include Tobias Hill, Emyrson Flora, Matt Gorman, Cameron Whitcomb, Morgan Gruber, and many others. However, it is unknown who will be bagging the golden ticket.

Judges are entitled to present a contestant with a golden ticket if they love their performance. Tickets send the contestant straight to the Hollywood Week of the show.

Some of the contestants who did win the golden ticket were Jacob Moran, Danielle Finn, Fritz Hager, Lady K, Hayley Myles, and many others.

Moreover, this time, the newest addition to the show’s format is the platinum ticket. Only three contestants can get this one as the three judges are only allowed to present the tickets once, respectively.

The platinum ticket is understood to be a power that makes the journey easy for the contestants. Upon receiving the tickets, they get to skip the first week of Hollywood Week.

Viewers can watch American Idol season 20 on ABC and Hulu on March 21, at 8.00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul