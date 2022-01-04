‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 contestant list: Akbar, Sheridan and others in CBS competition series

The Amazing Race returns with a new season on CBS this Wednesday. It will welcome 11 teams of two members to compete in CBS’ hit series.

The shooting of The Amazing Race Season 33 started in February 2020, but COVID-19 brought it to a halt. The break is said to be “the longest pit stop in the show’s history.” Now, in 2022, the new season is set to release and it will be hosted by Phil Keoghan.

“This season, 11 teams will embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location.”

The winning team that reaches the final destination first will win a one million dollar cash prize.

Meet the contestants of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33

According to reports, two teams were eliminated in 2020 during filming and one team couldn’t join the show when the filming restarted.

The new list of teams include radio show hosting twins, YouTube influencers and flight attendants.

1) Akbar and Sheridan

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44) have been married for 17 years and have three children. Hailing from Martinsville, NJ, Akbar is a principal and Sheridan is a teacher. They are college sweethearts who played Division 1 basketball.

2) Arun and Natalie

The Amazing Race is set to welcome father-daughter duo Arun Kumar (56) and Natalia Kumar (28), from Detroit, MI. The competitive pair love traveling; Natalia is a designer and Arun is a manager.

3) Anthony and Spencer

Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone are 29-year-old public speakers from Sacramento, CA. The childhood friends once prevented a train attack and earned bravery medals from then-President Barack Obama.

4) Caro and Ray

The 23-year-old Caro Viehweg is dating 25-year-old Ray Gantt and both of them are influencers. The Amazing Race contestants met on the reality dating series, Love Island. The duo are in a long-distance relationship as Viehweg stays in Los Angeles, CA and Gantt lives in Toms River, NJ.

5) Connie and Sam

The Amazing Race has another married couple, Sam Greiner (39) and Connie Greiner (37). Sam is a high school football coach and teacher, while his wife is a manager. The North Carolina duo are highly competitive.

6) Kim and Penn

Internet personalities Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness are video creators from Raleigh, NC. The couple were news anchors before starting their online business and became YouTube sensations.

7) Lulu and Lala

Twins Marissa “Lala” Gonzalez and Marianela “Lulu” Gonzalez are radio hosts in North Bergen, NJ. The iHeart Radio personalities will use their “twin language” to win The Amazing Race.

8) Raquel and Cayla

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30) from Illinois and Florida are flight attendants. They met during training four years ago. As per their introductory clip, the girls are not intimated by their competitors.

9) Michael and Moe

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42) are singing police officers from Buffalo, NY. The cops have completed their training and lost the pounds to compete in the CBS competition series, The Amazing Race.

10) Ryan and Dusty

Best friends Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38) hail from Columbia. Ferguson is a pilot trainer, while his BFF is a sales manager. In the promo clip, Ferguson revealed that he was convicted at the age of 19 for a crime he didn’t commit and spent 10 years in prison.

11) Taylor and Isaiah

Taylor Green-Jones is a 38-year-old data analyst and Isaiah Green-Jones is a 31-year-old therapist. Hailing from Portland, the YouTube sensations met on Facebook and soon got married. They are participating in The Amazing Race to win and also, to spend time together.

The premiere date of The Amazing Race Season 33 is January 5 on CBS at 8.00 pm ET.

