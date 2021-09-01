Who is Sam Rason? Love Island star Amy Hart confirms relationship with new boyfriend

Love Island star Amy Hart famously described herself as "unlucky in love" until she met her new partner Sam Rason. She has not stopped gushing about the love for her new partner now she has met her perfect match. The businessman turned model and beloved reality star are a brand new pair. Here are a couple of things to know about Sam Rason.

Sam Rason's professional background

Amy Hart's new beau Sam Rason is a model https://t.co/SRnTijJFTA — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) August 30, 2021

Sam Rason's is widely known as a model. What many Love Island fans are not aware of is his professional background. San holds an International Business degree from Bournemouth University in England along with a Bachelor of Arts.

With his education, Sam created the VIVA CITY- WeChat Mini Programs. The purpose of the program was to innovate business and sales internationally. He states on LinkedIn profile that he is, “Very proud to be running Viva City, helping businesses utilize WeChat mini-programs to increase direct sales opportunity and improve the customer experience for Chinese customers.”

Sam Rason's rise to fame as a model

Sam was first featured as a model in a commercial for the supermarket Aldi in 2016. In the commercial, he was featured shirtless reaping grass and swooning women while teasing them with hot cross buns. He has since captured the attention of women, and began receiving media attention internationally.

The future for Sam and Amy as a couple

Love Island's Amy Hart confirms romance with model Sam Rason https://t.co/g7bnUsjjK1 pic.twitter.com/ezkAo3J7Xk — RCFC Fan 2021 (@2021Rcfc) August 29, 2021

Her mother, Sue opened up to The Telegraph about her disappointment at Amy's previous heartbreak with past Love Island co-star Curtis Pritchard. Sue said she wanted to "get on the next plane and drag her out" during that season. She added that she could never walk down the road without people coming up to her and asking if Amy was all right.

Amy continues to gush about Sam on social media with captions that read: “We are very happy, and to those saying this has given them hope, don’t settle. Wait for the right person. They will come."

If the signs are all clear, it is safe to assume Amy has moved on with Sam Rason.

Edited by Siddharth Satish