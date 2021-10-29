Who was Mike Trivisonno? Tributes pour in as Cleveland radio host passes away at 74

WTAM radio host Mike Trivisonno passed away on the evening of October 28, aged 74. The Cleveland native was mostly known for his show, The Triv Show, which aired on WTAM.

The radio station paid tribute to Trivisonno on Facebook and remembered his achievements. According to WTAM, he raised almost $5 million for local charities throughout his career.

Life and career of Mike Trivisonno

Born on September 20, 1947, he was a well-known radio broadcaster and was primarily known as “Triv” by his listeners. He started his broadcasting career in 1987 while working at WNCX, commented on sports, and became a full-time personality.

Mike Trivisonno hosted WWWE’s Sportsline in 1994. The ratings for the show increased, and he was put into afternoon drive-time, leaving Sportsline for other hosts. At the time, The Mike Trivisonno Show remained on first or second in ratings in its time slot on the market.

Mike Trivisonno’s cause of death remains unknown (Image via dasslappy77/Twitter)

Trivisonno’s show was initially related to sports. It became a discussion forum for sports, politics, current affairs, and other topics as time passed. Mike discussed the matters with listeners who called, along with the producers and sidekicks who worked with him.

Mike Trivisonno was frequently ranked in Talkers Magazine’s Heavy Hundred. He was also nominated for the Large Market Personality of the Year Marconi Award in 2010.

He first married his high school love, Linda, who passed away aged 61 due to lung and brain cancer in 2009. They have three children. Trivisonno then tied the knot with girlfriend Tami in 2011.

Tributes pour in

Trivisonno’s colleagues at WTAM also hosted an on-air tribute for him. Well-known people from Ohio sent their condolences to his family, while the public paid tribute on Twitter when they heard the news.

Nick Camino @NickCaminoWKYC Mike Trivisonno was a friend and a good man. Him and producer Marty Allen helped me get into the media business 15 years ago.



A little secret: The whole radio thing, being mean on air and all that was only a shtick.



Whether you loved him or hated him, you listened to Triv. Mike Trivisonno was a friend and a good man. Him and producer Marty Allen helped me get into the media business 15 years ago.A little secret: The whole radio thing, being mean on air and all that was only a shtick.Whether you loved him or hated him, you listened to Triv.

Ryan smith @smittyballin12 I literally gave mike trivisonno cpr today I am totally mind blown rip a legend I literally gave mike trivisonno cpr today I am totally mind blown rip a legend

julie carducci @sseneqinu Did Mike Trivisonno get the Covid-19 vaccine? If so this could have contributed to his death! RIP Mike!🙏❤️ Did Mike Trivisonno get the Covid-19 vaccine? If so this could have contributed to his death! RIP Mike!🙏❤️

Al Pawlowski @AlPawlowski Just learned of legendary Cleveland radio personality Mike Trivisonno passing away today. I’m so sorry to hear. Agree or disagree with him, he was always genuine and true to himself. He had a very charitable heart. We had some great conversations, on and off air. RIP, Triv 🙏 Just learned of legendary Cleveland radio personality Mike Trivisonno passing away today. I’m so sorry to hear. Agree or disagree with him, he was always genuine and true to himself. He had a very charitable heart. We had some great conversations, on and off air. RIP, Triv 🙏

Matt Fontana @MattFontana83 Sad day in Cleveland radio. Mike Trivisonno passed away earlier today. Sad day in Cleveland radio. Mike Trivisonno passed away earlier today.

Ohio Department of Common Sense @OhioSense Sad to hear Mike Trivisonno passed today at 74. He was almost the ONLY conservative talk host in OH who never bought the narrative in Apr and May 2020. At the time most conservative radio hosts refused to allow guests to question covid response. Triv said: "I just want answers!" Sad to hear Mike Trivisonno passed today at 74. He was almost the ONLY conservative talk host in OH who never bought the narrative in Apr and May 2020. At the time most conservative radio hosts refused to allow guests to question covid response. Triv said: "I just want answers!"

Zach Shafron @ShafUnlimited

Les Levine

Matt Loede

Mike Trivisonno



We’ve truly lost some legends. Fred McLeodLes LevineMatt LoedeMike TrivisonnoWe’ve truly lost some legends. #RestInPeace Fred McLeod Les LevineMatt Loede Mike TrivisonnoWe’ve truly lost some legends. #RestInPeace 😢

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Cleveland radio trailblazer Mike Trivisonno. #RIPTriv Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Cleveland radio trailblazer Mike Trivisonno. #RIPTriv

Governor Mike DeWine @GovMikeDeWine Fran and I are very saddened to hear of the death of Mike Trivisonno. Triv was one of a kind - a man who would ask tough questions but who also had a big heart. Fran and I are very saddened to hear of the death of Mike Trivisonno. Triv was one of a kind - a man who would ask tough questions but who also had a big heart.

Former US Representative Jim Renacci said that he was a long-time friend and more than a radio icon. He added that Mike was generous to several causes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mike Trivisonno’s death was announced on WTAM AM 1100 during their afternoon broadcast. However, the cause of death remains unknown, and an official statement from the family is awaited.

Edited by Ravi Iyer