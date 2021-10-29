Who was Mike Trivisonno? Tributes pour in as Cleveland radio host passes away at 74

WTAM radio host Mike Trivisonno passed away on the evening of October 28, aged 74. The Cleveland native was mostly known for his show, The Triv Show, which aired on WTAM.
The radio station paid tribute to Trivisonno on Facebook and remembered his achievements. According to WTAM, he raised almost $5 million for local charities throughout his career.
Life and career of Mike Trivisonno
Born on September 20, 1947, he was a well-known radio broadcaster and was primarily known as “Triv” by his listeners. He started his broadcasting career in 1987 while working at WNCX, commented on sports, and became a full-time personality.
Mike Trivisonno hosted WWWE’s Sportsline in 1994. The ratings for the show increased, and he was put into afternoon drive-time, leaving Sportsline for other hosts. At the time, The Mike Trivisonno Show remained on first or second in ratings in its time slot on the market.
Trivisonno’s show was initially related to sports. It became a discussion forum for sports, politics, current affairs, and other topics as time passed. Mike discussed the matters with listeners who called, along with the producers and sidekicks who worked with him.
Mike Trivisonno was frequently ranked in Talkers Magazine’s Heavy Hundred. He was also nominated for the Large Market Personality of the Year Marconi Award in 2010.
He first married his high school love, Linda, who passed away aged 61 due to lung and brain cancer in 2009. They have three children. Trivisonno then tied the knot with girlfriend Tami in 2011.
Tributes pour in
Trivisonno’s colleagues at WTAM also hosted an on-air tribute for him. Well-known people from Ohio sent their condolences to his family, while the public paid tribute on Twitter when they heard the news.
Former US Representative Jim Renacci said that he was a long-time friend and more than a radio icon. He added that Mike was generous to several causes.
Mike Trivisonno’s death was announced on WTAM AM 1100 during their afternoon broadcast. However, the cause of death remains unknown, and an official statement from the family is awaited.