Where to watch 'Craftopia' season 2? Release date, trailer and all about the competition series

HBO's unscripted competition series Craftopia has been renewed for a second season. YouTube icon and crafting expert Lauren Riihimaki returns to host the family-friendly show, along with judges Crystal Anderson and JP Connelly.

On November 18, Craftopia will release four holiday season-themed challenges. The second season, launched on October 7 with its episodes revolving around Halloween.

The Christmas themed studio will be packed with sequins, sparkles and every other prop to set the holiday mood. Read on to find out more about Craftopia.

Craftopia Season 2 release schedule

The second season of the arts and crafts series premiered October 7, 2021. The eight-episode show is divided into two halves, Halloween and Christmas themed.

The latter will be available for streaming November 18 onwards.

The first four episodes of the season included Candy Couture, Bow-Wow Ween, Scary Delicious and Pumpkin to Talk About.

Official trailer for Craftopia Season 2

Host and executive producer of Craftopia Lauren Riihimaki, aka LaurDIY, is seen introducing the series saying:

"Craftopia is here, and it's all grown up!"

Watch the official trailer for the holiday showdown here:

All about Craftopia Season 2

Season 2 sees YouTube sensation Lauren Riihimaki welcoming the nation’s most talented crafters on a journey through a slew of over-the-top challenges.

This time around, the “craftestants” will be adults unlike season one that featured kids.

"For season two, not only are the contestants literally bigger, so are the challenges and we’re taking everything to the next level. It’s going to be an epic ride and I’m so grateful to be part of a show that embodies everything I love about being creative," - Lauren Riihimaki

The winner of the art based series will win the coveted "Craftrophia" and a $10,000 cash prize.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming, HBO Max, said:

“We’re looking forward to keeping our audience’s creative juices flowing with the return of this imaginative, family-friendly show. We are thrilled to work with Lauren and the B17 team on sparking craft ideas in homes everywhere with our upcoming specials and season two.”

Craftopia is produced by Rhett Bachner, Lauren Riihimaki and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment.

Edited by Danyal Arabi