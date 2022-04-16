Ellen scares Kim Kardashian with a spider prank on show, leaves internet livid

On Wednesday, April 13, Kim Kardashian had to face her arachnophobia during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As the SKIMS founder spoke about her Vogue cover and favorite memories on the talk show, Ellen DeGeneres alluded to Kardashian's fear of spiders.
Kardashian seemed to get genuinely scared as soon as DeGeneres mentioned spiders. She declined the host's offer to "overcome her fear," stating:
"We are absolutely not. You're not doing this to me. I'm never gonna get over it."
Regardless, moments later, Ellen DeGeneres picked up a transparent box with arachnids inside. However, she later revealed that the spiders were fake. As DeGeneres threw the spiders at Kardashian, she floundered and walked off-stage, waving goodbye to the audience.
Disclaimer: The following part of the article might be uncomfortable for individuals with arachnophobia.
Ellen's attempt to scare Kim Kardashian with spiders met with severe criticism
This is not the first time that the comedian and talk show host has received flak over pranking someone on her show. In 2009, the 64-year-old scared Taylor Swift in her washroom, following which the Shake It Off singer fell to the floor.
After her recent prank on Kim Kardashian, a legion of netizens voiced their opinion about DeGeneres' prank. Several tweets agreed with Kardashian’s reaction of walking off the stage following the prank.
Meanwhile, others pointed out DeGeneres' insistence on continuing the prank despite Kardashian saying "no" multiple times. Several tweets also expressed their unhappiness over the talk show host's disregard for guests' phobias.
Kim Kardashian's public history of arachnophobia
In 2019, Kardashian found a tarantula infestation at her home, taking to her Instagram stories to share her petrifying experience. She found three tarantulas in her garage and captioned the image:
"I won't be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage."
Later, on a 2020 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 41-year-old revealed:
"I have a pretty awful relationship with spiders. I absolutely hate them."
The socialite also revealed how she offered a pet store employee $100 to help her sway her daughter North from wanting a tarantula as a pet. Kim Kardashian also ended North West's obsession with spiders by falsely claiming that children at a school died from tarantula bites.
Later in the year, Kardashian attempted to overcome her arachnophobia during her Halloween celebration. She and her family donned spider costumes and also opted for arachnid-themed decorations for their house. The star took to her massive Instagram following and posted snaps of her house, which was covered in decorative cobwebs and a giant spider.
Given her experiences with arachnids, it is quite understandable why Kim Kardashian would have such a reaction to Ellen DeGeneres' prank.