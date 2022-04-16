Ellen scares Kim Kardashian with a spider prank on show, leaves internet livid

On Wednesday, April 13, Kim Kardashian had to face her arachnophobia during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As the SKIMS founder spoke about her Vogue cover and favorite memories on the talk show, Ellen DeGeneres alluded to Kardashian's fear of spiders.

Kardashian seemed to get genuinely scared as soon as DeGeneres mentioned spiders. She declined the host's offer to "overcome her fear," stating:

"We are absolutely not. You're not doing this to me. I'm never gonna get over it."

Regardless, moments later, Ellen DeGeneres picked up a transparent box with arachnids inside. However, she later revealed that the spiders were fake. As DeGeneres threw the spiders at Kardashian, she floundered and walked off-stage, waving goodbye to the audience.

Disclaimer: The following part of the article might be uncomfortable for individuals with arachnophobia.

Ellen's attempt to scare Kim Kardashian with spiders met with severe criticism

This is not the first time that the comedian and talk show host has received flak over pranking someone on her show. In 2009, the 64-year-old scared Taylor Swift in her washroom, following which the Shake It Off singer fell to the floor.

After her recent prank on Kim Kardashian, a legion of netizens voiced their opinion about DeGeneres' prank. Several tweets agreed with Kardashian’s reaction of walking off the stage following the prank.

❤Funie @PrideMat012 @TheEllenShow @KimKardashian why do people force to get over our fears, I mean facing em doesn't always help to get over our fear for em



But I love you Ellen and Kim why do people force to get over our fears, I mean facing em doesn't always help to get over our fear for emBut I love you Ellen and Kim @TheEllenShow @KimKardashian 😭😭💔why do people force to get over our fears, I mean facing em doesn't always help to get over our fear for em But I love you Ellen and Kim

Shauna Wilimzig @shaunax3michele @TheEllenShow @KimKardashian Why do you think It’s funny to torture others with their fears for your entertainment? I did not find this funny, I felt second hand embarrassment for you. Do better. @TheEllenShow @KimKardashian Why do you think It’s funny to torture others with their fears for your entertainment? I did not find this funny, I felt second hand embarrassment for you. Do better.

Catfight T.W. @TWohland @TheEllenShow @KimKardashian My spider phobia is beyond "scary." I will literally panic to the point where I will lose the ability to move. I once saw a large spider in the bathtub, my bladder emptied on the spot. Imagine this happening to someone on television? The humiliation would follow them forever. @TheEllenShow @KimKardashian My spider phobia is beyond "scary." I will literally panic to the point where I will lose the ability to move. I once saw a large spider in the bathtub, my bladder emptied on the spot. Imagine this happening to someone on television? The humiliation would follow them forever.

Nate 🇳🇿 @nattybegood @TheEllenShow @KimKardashian I'm not into either celebrity but here's the thing ... place this scenario over in the classroom of a kids' school and the child doing what Ellen did would be pulled up and sent off for disciplining. @TheEllenShow @KimKardashian I'm not into either celebrity but here's the thing ... place this scenario over in the classroom of a kids' school and the child doing what Ellen did would be pulled up and sent off for disciplining.

Sarah Stranieri @sarahst5 @TheEllenShow Headline should read "Too Easy to Be a Bully". Shame on you for thinking this was ok. @TheEllenShow Headline should read "Too Easy to Be a Bully". Shame on you for thinking this was ok.

Marie Montina @MarieMontina2 Fear brings on anxiety and stress which may bring on seizures. Ellen has no right to try to scare Kim Kardashian when she knew that she is deathly afraid of spiders. Is she a Therapist? That was not funny at all. Phobias are nothing to joke about! Fear brings on anxiety and stress which may bring on seizures. Ellen has no right to try to scare Kim Kardashian when she knew that she is deathly afraid of spiders. Is she a Therapist? That was not funny at all. Phobias are nothing to joke about!

Laurel A Rockefeller @laurelworlds @Independent Ellen seems to take great amusement from terrorizing people or making them uncomfortable. I don't find it funny at all. Feeling pleasure from another's pain is psychosis. Fear is definitely a form of pain. @Independent Ellen seems to take great amusement from terrorizing people or making them uncomfortable. I don't find it funny at all. Feeling pleasure from another's pain is psychosis. Fear is definitely a form of pain.

ChrisB @Chriswb71 @people Why does Ellen keep doing this? It is not funny. @people Why does Ellen keep doing this? It is not funny.

Meanwhile, others pointed out DeGeneres' insistence on continuing the prank despite Kardashian saying "no" multiple times. Several tweets also expressed their unhappiness over the talk show host's disregard for guests' phobias.

Kim Kardashian's public history of arachnophobia

Kardashian's Instagram story (Image via KimKardashian/Instagram)

In 2019, Kardashian found a tarantula infestation at her home, taking to her Instagram stories to share her petrifying experience. She found three tarantulas in her garage and captioned the image:

"I won't be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage."

Later, on a 2020 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 41-year-old revealed:

"I have a pretty awful relationship with spiders. I absolutely hate them."

The socialite also revealed how she offered a pet store employee $100 to help her sway her daughter North from wanting a tarantula as a pet. Kim Kardashian also ended North West's obsession with spiders by falsely claiming that children at a school died from tarantula bites.

Later in the year, Kardashian attempted to overcome her arachnophobia during her Halloween celebration. She and her family donned spider costumes and also opted for arachnid-themed decorations for their house. The star took to her massive Instagram following and posted snaps of her house, which was covered in decorative cobwebs and a giant spider.

Given her experiences with arachnids, it is quite understandable why Kim Kardashian would have such a reaction to Ellen DeGeneres' prank.

Edited by Saman