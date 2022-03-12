Are Joro Spiders venomous? Flying parachute video sparks concern as East Coast invasion looms large

As per a study published in Physiological Entomology, the Atlantic East Coast states would soon be receiving the Joro Spiders species. The invasive arachnid species was previously found in southeastern states where the climate is warmer, but may now be coming to colder ones.

According to recent reports, the species steadily rises in southeastern states like Georgia and South Carolina. Meanwhile, as the species spreads, viral videos of the spiders parachuting down in these states have caused panic amongst people with arachnophobia.

The spiders were first spotted near Atlanta in 2014 when they reportedly flew in from East Asia. They are primarily native to Japan but are also found in countries like China, Taiwan, and Korea.

Joro Spiders and their venom: Are they dangerous?

These brightly colored, yellow and black striped spiders are venomous like all spider species. However, the Joros' venom is non-lethal to humans. According to the researcher Andrew Davis, who spoke to Wesh,

"These Joros are really wimpy. They're more likely to run away than attack anybody. And even if they wanted to, their fangs are so short, they likely couldn't do any damage."

Furthermore, as per Axios, Joro spiders "are harmless to humans as their fangs are too small to break human skin."

Why are Joro spiders spreading rapidly on the East Coast? Exploring their ability to survive in a cold climate

As per a study by Andrew Davis, a researcher from Odum School of Ecology, the University of Georgia, the spider species' metabolism rate is one of the causes behind them thriving in colder climates.

Joros have almost twice the metabolism rate of golden silk spiders. This is caused by the spiders' higher heart rate, which is often around 77 percent higher than other similar species of Araneae.

The study also found that the species survived in brief cold flashes with a below-freezing climate. Joros' survivability rate was 74 percent compared to the golden silk spiders' 50 percent. In the research by Andrew Davis and Benjamin L Frick, they mentioned:

"Jorō spiders survive better (74% compared to 50%) in a brief freeze. These findings suggest the jorō spider can exist in a colder climatic region than the southeastern USA, which can be useful information for management or planning purposes."

These species form balloon or parachute-like structures with their webs, which they then use to fly into new areas. This way of migration lets the Joro spiders parachute places within 50 to 100 miles in range.

