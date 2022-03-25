Which character did Reese Witherspoon play in Friends? Jennifer Aniston wishes co-star on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon recently celebrated her 46th birthday, and Jennifer Anniston made a sweet Instagram post wishing the Legally Blonde actress. Aniston and Witherspoon share a long history together. Apart from being co-stars on Friends, the acclaimed 90s sitcom, the duo are also The Morning Show co-stars.

Aniston wished Reese a happy birthday with a bunch of images on Instagram, captioned with a cute write-up.

The first image is an old photo from Reese's time as a guest star on Friends.

The other images include a selfie with their The Morning Show producer Kristin Hahn, a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the Apple TV+ show, and another adorable cropped image where Reese can be seen standing with her hand on Jennifer's shoulder.

Who else wished Reese Witherspoon?

Reese Witherspoon is an acclaimed American actress and producer who has been a recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Naturally, she had a host of celebrated figures sending her best wishes on her birthday.

Mindy Kaling, who starred with Witherspoon in A Wrinkle in Time, shared a selfie of the duo looking stunning together, wishing her a very happy birthday. Witherspoon's close friend and Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern also made a birthday post. Even Priyanka Chopra chimed in with a birthday wish on her Instagram handle where she posted a picture of the actress on her big day.

All about Witherspoon's role in Friends

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Fan @friends_quotes1

Jill: What?

Ra: She died Jill http://t.co/dioesCIomY #Rachel : You remember what happened to the girl who tried too much too fast don’t u?Jill: What?Ra: She died Jill http://t.co/dioesCIomY #Rachel: You remember what happened to the girl who tried too much too fast don’t u?Jill: What?Ra: She died Jill http://t.co/dioesCIomY

Reese Witherspoon also appeared on the 90s sitcom Friends as Jill Greene, Rachel's youngest sister in the episodes The One With Rachel's Sister and The One Where Chandler Can't Cry. In the former episode, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston's character) introduces Jill to her friend group during a visit to her New York City apartment.

It was rumored that, during Reese's time on Friends, the two actresses had some issues on set and didn't get along well. However, both of them have denied the rumor and have instead established that they are, in fact, best friends.

Currently, Witherspoon and Aniston are appearing together in The Morning Show for Apple TV+.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia