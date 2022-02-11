How old is Zac Efron? Fans react as he plays dad to pyrokinetic daughter in Stephen King's Firestarter

In his next film, Zac Efron takes on the role of an adoring father. The problems his character must encounter as a father, on the other hand, are not for the faint hearted.
On May 13, the actor will appear in a fresh rendition of Firestarter, which will be released in theaters and on Peacock.
Firestarter trailer reaction: Fans react to Zac Efron's role of a young protective father
Universal Pictures has released its official Firestarter trailer, giving fans their first look at the upcoming Stephen King film adaptation. The trailer depicts Zac Efron as Andy McKee, a parent who is pushed into hiding after his daughter, Charlie, demonstrates the power to summon fire when she is in pain.
The new version of the story's debut trailer isn't set to be a mournful, slow-burn trailercore cover of The Prodigy's Firestarter or Talking Heads' Burning Down the House, but it does hint at a different tone and approach for the book.
Fans worldwide, who have been eagerly waiting for this adaptation, have been taken by quite a pleasant surprise. While some couldn't believe they would live to see the 34-year-old heartthrob in the role of a father, others applauded seeing him in a completely new avatar and how seamlessly he has fit into the role.
While mixed reactions are making way for the trailer, some fans cannot simply place Zac as a father figure in the popular adaptation.
Charlie's real-life father, aka Ryan's dad, is all about seeing Zac Efron take a seat beside her in protecting his daughter on screen. He took to social media to congratulate the cast, especially Zac.
Stephen King's Firestarter: Cast and synopsis
The 2022 remake stars Zac Efron as Andy, Sydney Lemmon as Vicki, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as 11-year-old Charlie, who appears to be more bloodthirsty and self-possessed than in the book or the original 1984 film.
Andy and Victoria volunteered for federal pharmaceutical trials while in college. They gained limited mental abilities as a result of the medications, but their daughter, Charlie, turns out to be a formidable pyrokinetic.
The father and daughter team traveled across the United States in an attempt to avoid being apprehended by operatives from The Shop, a malevolent government entity tasked with using Charlie's superpowers as a weapon of mass destruction.