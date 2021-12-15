Zac Efron and Amanza Smith dating rumors explained as Instagram photo sparks speculation 

Several fans have speculated that Baywatch star Zac Efron is dating Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, after a photo of them seemingly insinuated that they are a couple. On December 14, TV personality Tarek El Moussa posted a snap of the group attending a UFC event in Vegas.

The photo, which also featured Zac Efron and Amanza Smith, showcased them in close proximity, with the former seemingly leaning his head towards Smith.

However, as per TMZ’s sources the two are not dating and might not even know each other that well, with the Las Vegas event potentially being one of the first times the two interacted.

What was the story behind the group photo featuring Zac Efron and Amanza Smith?

The photo featured UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, whom both Zac and Tarek have known for years. This could be the plausible reason behind the 34-year-old actor joining the snap, which also included Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae Young, and Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

As per TMZ, Zac Efron was present at a dinner with Bruce Buffer and the rest of the TV stars, and this led to a group photo session.

Zac Efron and Amanza Smith’s respective dating history explored

Zac seems to be single after his split with former girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. He was reportedly in a relationship with the Australian model from July 2020 to March, 2021. Amanza is currently dating an unidentified soccer player from a foreign nation.

Zac Efron has previously been in relationships with Hollywood actresses like Jessica Alba, Vanessa Hudgens, Lindsey Lohan, Michelle Rodriguez, Sam Miro, and others. Meanwhile, Amanza was married to Ralph Brown, a professional NFL player. The former couple married in 2010 and share two sons, Noah (born 2009) and Baker (born 2011).

However, Amanza and Ralph’s relationship did not last as they separated in 2012. Furthermore, in September 2019, Ralph went missing and is yet to be tracked.

Prior to the unidentified soccer player, Amanza was also linked to All American actor Taye Diggs. However, not much else about Amanza Smith’s dating history is publicly known.

Edited by Siddharth Satish