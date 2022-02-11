Manchester United stars frustrated by Ralf Rangnick’s ‘old fashioned’ training methods, likens assistant coach to fictional character Ted Lasso: Reports

Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with the level of coaching at the club as drama continues to unfold at Old Trafford this season.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick brought in American coach Chris Armas as his assistant coach following the departure of Michael Carrick.

The former Toronto FC boss has come under heavy criticism from United players along with the level of coaching instilled by the American.

The reports come from ESPN, who have revealed United players find Rangnick's methods "old fashioned".

The German is unlikely to be happy with these reports given he has publicly warned his players against leaking stories in the media

However, the squad's portrayal of Armas is one of hilarity.

The team has associated the American with popular comedic television character Ted Lasso. In fiction, Lasso is a somewhat foolish former baseball coach who is trying to adapt to life in England as a soccer manager.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United’s players are frustrated with Ralf Rangnick’s squad selection methods, with some believing his training sessions are “old fashioned”.



Players have also jokingly likened assistant Chris Armas to fictional football coach Ted Lasso, sources have told ESPN. Man United’s players are frustrated with Ralf Rangnick’s squad selection methods, with some believing his training sessions are “old fashioned”.Players have also jokingly likened assistant Chris Armas to fictional football coach Ted Lasso, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/EArcFwJKK7

Manchester United have shown minor improvement under Rangnick following a terrible start to the season under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The side has conceded nine goals in 12 games under the German in comparison to the 24 conceded under Solskjaer in the first 12 EPL games.

However, these reports will only do further damage to the on-going crisis at Manchester United.

Are Manchester United players being truthful?

Tumoultous times at Old Trafford continue for Ronaldo

United's players have been highly criticized for quite some time now. Stars such as Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have been called out for their poor on-field performances.

Reports such as this continue to come out of the Old Trafford camp and Rangnick will surely be furious that such private matters are being displayed on public forums.

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV This Lingard situation just makes you angry. Rangnick gave him his blessing to leave, he didn't want him...yet the board got greedy, didn't get enough £ and blocked the move?



The consequence? All of this drama, players lying and undermining him.



Cheers, Glazers. This Lingard situation just makes you angry. Rangnick gave him his blessing to leave, he didn't want him...yet the board got greedy, didn't get enough £ and blocked the move?The consequence? All of this drama, players lying and undermining him.Cheers, Glazers. https://t.co/a7lIB4q0r3

The leaks could possibly be attributed to players who are dismayed at the lack of game time at Old Trafford this season.

With experienced stars such as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani in the squad, it is remarkable that such tomfoolery is occurring at the club.

However, Armas' coaching credentials do leave much to be admired. He was fired by Toronto FC and does not measure up in comparison to the pedigree the assistant coaches carry in the other top clubs in Europe.

Also Read Article Continues below

Respect is earned both ways, perhaps.

Edited by Diptanil Roy